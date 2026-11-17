Specialized Large-Case Agency Pairs White-Glove Agent Support with Integrated Tax Planning

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces that Trawick Financial Services (Trawick) has joined its exclusive network of partner agencies. Founded in 1992 and based in Union, Kentucky, Trawick is a brokerage general agency (BGA) led by President Gregory Pearson, CTBA. The firm specializes in large-case life insurance for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

"At LIBRA, our focus is equipping partner agencies with the resources, relationships, and support they need to expand their reach and serve their clients at the highest level," said Bill Shelow, CLU, ChFC, CPCU, LLIF, President & CEO of LIBRA. "Trawick shares that same commitment, offering its agents white-glove support that frees their time to focus on the clients they serve. We look forward to helping Gregory and his team extend that level of service with even greater efficiency and impact."

Each Trawick agent is supported by a dedicated wealth consultant, case manager, and underwriter, who manage every stage of the case, from design and illustration through underwriting, placement, and annual reviews. Agents can also partner with Excel Empire , Trawick's sister company and a proactive tax planning firm, to help clients identify meaningful tax savings and put that recovered capital to work. Trawick's decision to join LIBRA reflects the firm's large-case focus and the value of LIBRA's underwriting capabilities.

"Our agents work on large cases focused on cash accumulation, and the speed of underwriting directly shapes the experience for both the agent and the client," said Gregory Pearson, CTBA, President of Trawick Financial Services. "LIBRA's exclusive relationship with RGA creates a path to complete underwriting on these cases in a fraction of the time, so our agents can move forward with confidence. We look forward to putting LIBRA's systems and tools to work and learning from the insights of other principals within its partner network."

Under Pearson's leadership, Trawick has doubled its business each year for the past five years. The company joins more than 80 LIBRA partner firms that collaborate through partner meetings, study groups, and shared resources. LIBRA Insurance Partners believes in "the strength of many and the power of one," adopting a true partnership approach with each of its member firms.

By joining LIBRA, Trawick will gain access to unmatched resources and programs, proprietary products, and exclusive strategic relationships that will help it differentiate and expand its business. Key resources now available to Trawick include:

exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA

a dedicated relationship director, medical director, and underwriting consultant

the QuoteShop platform for quick quotes and informals

independent product analysis through The Life Product Review and the IntelliSheets product analysis database

proprietary life and annuity products

the LIBRA Insurance Academy for sales and training

exclusive compensation programs

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.LIBRAip.com

About Trawick Financial Services

Trawick Financial Services is a financial services firm dedicated to providing individuals and families with personalized financial guidance and insurance solutions. Since 1992, the firm has leveraged its industry expertise, trusted partnerships, and commitment to innovation to help clients protect their financial future and achieve long-term security. Through a tailored approach, Trawick Financial Services offers customized strategies for retirement planning, debt management, and insurance protection, supported by a network of trusted providers and financial partners. The firm remains committed to delivering reliable guidance, ongoing support, and personalized solutions built on a foundation of expertise, integrity, and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.trawickfinancialservices.com or call 803-252-3065.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its partner firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources.

To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAip.com or call 410-837-3022.

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Media Contact:

Alana Kohl

Alana@AlanaKohl.com

702.323.4561

SOURCE: LIBRA Insurance Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/libra-insurance-partners-welcomes-trawick-financial-services-to-its-1252584