New release combines smarter change detection, configurable checkpoints and adaptive load balancing to help organizations protect billions of files more efficiently.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Bacula Systems, a specialist in high-security, high-performance backup and recovery, today announced HPCAccelerator 4.0, a major evolution of its technology for protecting large-scale file High Performance Computing (HPC) environments. Available as an option within Bacula Enterprise, the new version introduces enhancements that help organizations shorten backup windows, preserve completed backup work and make more effective use of parallel processing resources.

HPCAccelerator addresses a persistent challenge for HPC, research and large enterprise environments: protecting file systems containing billions of files. At this scale, discovering files, identifying changes and coordinating backup activity can consume a substantial part of the backup window. Simply adding storage capacity or network bandwidth does not resolve all these bottlenecks.

HPCAccelerator automatically divides large file backup workloads among multiple concurrent workers, allowing protection tasks to run in parallel without requiring administrators to manually partition datasets. This approach helps organizations protect growing file estates more efficiently while reducing administrative effort. As part of Bacula Enterprise, it combines scalable file protection with extensive security capabilities, storage flexibility and licensing that does not charge by the volume of data protected.

"Protecting billions of files requires much more than fast data transfer. It requires an efficient way to find changes, distribute work and retain progress throughout lengthy backup operations," said Jorge Gea, Co-CEO at Bacula Systems. "HPCAccelerator 4.0 advances each of these areas, giving customers greater control over backup performance and operational resilience as their environments grow."

HPCAccelerator 4.0 introduces five key advances:

Smarter incremental backups with BSnapDiff. Integration with BSnapDiff brings filesystem-aware change detection into HPCAccelerator's parallel backup workflow. On supported filesystems, it uses filesystem change information to identify backup candidates, reducing the need to repeatedly scan entire directory trees. This is particularly valuable when only a small proportion of a vast file estate has changed. Enhanced handling of renames, hard links and snapshot history further supports protection as datasets evolve.

Configurable checkpoints that preserve completed work. Administrators can set time or file-count intervals at which workers complete their current jobs and processing continues through new workers. By retaining completed work in smaller units, HPCAccelerator 4.0 helps limit the amount of work exposed to an interruption and provides a foundation for dynamic resume workflows. Teams gain greater control over the size and duration of worker jobs within lengthy backup operations.

Adaptive load balancing for more productive parallel processing. Files are assigned according to worker availability and queue occupancy, directing new work toward workers with capacity. This responsive allocation helps accommodate differences in worker throughput, reduce avoidable idle time and use available parallel resources more effectively.

Greater reliability for demanding file environments. Enhanced handling of complex filenames, closer coordination between workers and more robust management of backup activity support dependable operation across diverse and continuously changing datasets.

Easier configuration and resource control. Integration with Bacula's BWeb configuration wizard simplifies setup within Bacula Enterprise's administration interface. Configurable concurrency and queue settings allow teams to tune processing intensity to their infrastructure and operational requirements.

Together, these enhancements address complementary stages of the backup process: finding what needs protection, distributing the work efficiently and preserving progress as that work is completed. For organizations managing extensive research datasets, simulation outputs, AI data or enterprise file repositories, the result is a more manageable approach to protection at scale.

HPCAccelerator 4.0 extends Bacula Enterprise's capabilities for demanding HPC and enterprise environments while retaining the flexibility to build protection infrastructure around customers' preferred storage technologies. Bacula's licensing model also helps organizations plan for continued data growth without backup software charges increasing simply because more data is protected.

For more information about HPCAccelerator 4.0 and Bacula Enterprise, visit www.baculasystems.com or contact Bacula Systems.

About Bacula Systems

Bacula Systems develops high-security, high-performance backup and recovery software for organizations with demanding requirements for scale, resilience and control. Its flagship product, Bacula Enterprise, protects physical, virtual, container and cloud environments, with extensive capabilities for HPC and large-scale file systems. Built on an open-source foundation, Bacula Enterprise combines broad platform support, storage flexibility and licensing without data-volume charges. Bacula Systems is headquartered in Switzerland.

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Rob Morrison

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SOURCE: Bacula Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bacula-systems-announces-hpcaccelerator-4.0-to-advance-backup-per-1251446