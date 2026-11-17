New Proven Recovery solution brings together autonomous recovery software, resilient disk storage and physically isolated tape protection to help organizations restore critical services without external assistance

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Bacula Systems today announced the availability of a comprehensive independent recovery solution developed with Nexsan and Spectra Logic. Building on the recently announced Bacula Independent Recovery, the Proven Recovery solution combines Bacula Enterprise recovery software, Nexsan backup and retention storage, and Spectra Logic tape technology in an architecture designed to help organizations recover critical systems even when production infrastructure, internet connectivity and technology suppliers are unavailable.

The collaboration addresses a fundamental challenge in cyber resilience: having protected backup copies does not, by itself, establish the ability to recover. Organizations also need the software, configuration, catalogues, encryption keys, infrastructure and procedures required to restore those copies under emergency conditions. The combined solution brings these elements into a planned recovery architecture, with distinct storage layers serving everyday restoration, immutable retention and physically isolated recovery.

"An organization's recovery capability must survive the loss of the environment it protects-and the temporary unavailability of the companies supplying it," said Rob Morrison, Co-CEO of Bacula Systems. "Working with Nexsan and Spectra Logic, we are extending Bacula Independent Recovery into a more complete solution that combines fast restoration, retention protection and physical isolation. The objective is practical and measurable: customers should be able to rebuild essential services using resources under their own control and demonstrate that capability before a crisis occurs."

Three complementary layers of protection

The solution combines three storage layers, coordinated by Bacula Enterprise:

Nexsan protection repository: A primary backup target supporting routine protection and rapid restoration, providing the accessible recovery path needed for everyday operational incidents.

A primary backup target supporting routine protection and rapid restoration, providing the accessible recovery path needed for everyday operational incidents. Nexsan immutable retention: A retention-locked copy using Nexsan Unity with S3 Object Locking, configured under a separate account boundary to protect retained data against alteration.

A retention-locked copy using Nexsan Unity with S3 Object Locking, configured under a separate account boundary to protect retained data against alteration. Spectra Logic isolated tape vault: A physically disconnected recovery copy, created by writing backups to tape and removing the media from the library for controlled storage.

Each layer serves a different purpose. The repository supports recovery speed; retention locking protects copies against alteration; and removed tape media provides physical separation from network-based attacks. This distinction allows organizations to combine immutability with isolation while selecting the appropriate recovery path for the incident they face.

"Every organization believes it can recover until the day it has to. Proven Recovery replaces that belief with evidence," said Vincent Phillips, CEO of Nexsan. "Nexsan provides the fast, reliable repository and the immutable retention layer, and together with Bacula Systems and Spectra Logic we give customers something rare in this industry: a recovery capability they have tested, timed and documented before they ever need it."

Recovery that can operate without the original environment

Bacula Enterprise provides protection and recovery across the architecture without requiring internet connectivity, licence call-home or online entitlement checks. Software, configuration, catalogues, documentation and customer-controlled encryption keys are preserved to enable rebuilding of the backup environment.

Recovery begins by restoring the protection system itself. Missing catalogue records can be reconstructed from backup volumes if the required media and keys are available; retaining a separate catalogue copy avoids this additional recovery time.

Spectra Logic supplies the tape library and media supporting the isolated vault. Once written media is removed from the library and securely stored, it is physically disconnected from the systems that created it.

"True cyber resilience requires more than protecting data. It requires ensuring that a clean, isolated copy is available when everything else is compromised. This solution brings together proven technologies from Spectra Logic, Bacula and Nexsan to give organizations greater confidence in their ability to recover." said David Feller, CTO at Spectra Logic.

Demonstrating independence through recovery testing

The Recovery Independence Test challenges the customer's own team to restore agreed systems with production infrastructure unavailable and all three suppliers unreachable, using retained recovery resources and isolated backups.

The witnessed exercise covers rebuilding the recovery environment, restoring workloads and validating applications. Documented recovery times, recovery points and remaining gaps help improve readiness and support governance, audit and business continuity.

Separate storage technologies and supplier relationships reduce concentration across the protection infrastructure. Customers control encryption keys, administrative separation, media custody and recovery procedures - the foundations of independent recovery.

Availability

The combined solution is available through engagement with Bacula Systems, Nexsan and Spectra Logic, with configurations scoped to each organization's workloads, retention requirements and recovery objectives. Existing Bacula Enterprise customers can add Independent Recovery to their current deployment without replacing the underlying backup platform.

Bacula's software licensing is not based on protected data capacity. Nexsan and Spectra Logic supply and price their respective storage components separately.

Organizations interested in the solution can contact Bacula Systems to arrange an architecture discussion and define a scoped recovery exercise.

About Bacula Systems

Bacula Systems develops enterprise backup and recovery software for organizations with demanding security, scalability and operational control requirements. Built on an open-source foundation, Bacula Enterprise protects physical, virtual, container and cloud environments, with extensive support for disk, tape and object storage. Its storage independence and autonomous operation help organizations maintain long-term control over their data and recovery infrastructure.

About Nexsan

Nexsan is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect, and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure, and cost-effective storage while always remaining agile to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and ever-changing IT, business, and budgetary requirements. Nexsan's patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases including backup and recovery, content delivery and streaming, scientific lab data, virtualization, evidentiary data, digital video surveillance, regulatory compliance, and healthcare records. For further information, please visit nexsan.com.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic helps organizations retain, protect, and get more value from the data they cannot afford to lose. For more than 45 years, the company has built storage systems and data management software that keep critical data secure, accessible, and economically sustainable for decades. Spectra customers include research institutions, government agencies, enterprises, and media organizations whose work depends on data remaining usable long after it was created. Learn more at spectralogic.com.

Media Contact:

Rob Morrison

pr@baculasystems.com

SOURCE: Bacula Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bacula-systems-joins-forces-with-nexsan-and-spectra-logic-to-deli-1251453