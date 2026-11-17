AG1 launches its first new product in the UK ft Caffeine & L-theanine - AG1 Energy+

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AG1, a leading global health supplement company, announces the launch of AG1 Energy+, its new innovation combining the AG1 core supplement blend of vitamins, minerals, bacterial cultures and other whole food sourced ingredients to support immune defence, digestion and more**, now with caffeine for focused energy*, alongside L-theanine.

Since 2010, AG1 has empowered people to take ownership of their health through simple, science-backed daily foundational supplementation. Building on its clinically backed AG1 formula, AG1 Energy+ adds 100mg of plant-based caffeine to deliver fast-acting, focused energy, as well as 90mg L-theanine, alongside comprehensive daily nutritional support.*

Key benefits of AG1 Energy+ include:

Fast-acting, focused energy: Adds 100mg of plant-based caffeine to help you feel alert and focused,* paired with 90mg of L-theanine, an amino acid found naturally in tea plants.

Adds 100mg of plant-based caffeine to help you feel alert and focused,* paired with 90mg of L-theanine, an amino acid found naturally in tea plants. Energy without the crash: Combines caffeine with vitamin C, B vitamins and magnesium to support steady energy without the crash.**

Combines caffeine with vitamin C, B vitamins and magnesium to support steady energy without the crash.** Mental performance: Combines caffeine for alertness and concentration* with pantothenic acid for mental performance** to help you stay sharp throughout demanding days.

Combines caffeine for alertness and concentration* with pantothenic acid for mental performance** to help you stay sharp throughout demanding days. Foundational nutrition: Built on AG1's core supplement blend of vitamins, minerals, bacterial cultures and other whole food sourced ingredients to support immune defence, digestion and more.**

"People want mental focus and energy that is nutritious. AG1 Energy+ gives our customers a single-step way to combine energy and focus benefits with their daily nutrition support." - Kat Cole, Chief Executive Officer at AG1.

Like all AG1 products, AG1 Energy+ is certified by Informed Sport and Cologne List, two rigorous independent quality and safety certifications, and is made without gluten, dairy or artificial sweeteners. It is also tested and verified to be free from hundreds of pesticides and herbicides. Available in the new Mango & Pineapple flavour, AG1 Energy+ comes in convenient travel packs. This flavour is also now available on AG1.

"Caffeine often gets all the praise for energy, but L-theanine, an amino acid found naturally in tea, is the companion it needs," said Evan Lynch, Director of Nutrition, Europe at AG1. "Caffeine helps increase both alertness and concentration,* but for some people it can also make them feel a little jittery. L-theanine works through a different pathway in the brain, which is why we see the two as the perfect match: the focused energy you want from caffeine, without the jittery edge. Combined with the B vitamins, vitamin C and magnesium in our core blend, which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue,** it's focused energy and your daily nutrition in one serving."

AG1 Energy+ is the first new product to launch in the UK, following the brand's public commitment to growing the portfolio of products, designed to support a range of health and wellness needs. The launch follows AG1's recent retail expansion into Holland & Barrett, following launches on Ocado and Healf earlier this year.

ABOUT AG1

AG1 is a global health supplement company that empowers people to take ownership of their health with simple, science-backed supplements. Driven by a core value of continuous improvement, AG1 is committed to raising the standard for quality, efficacy, and third-party testing. AG1 is certified by both the Cologne List and Informed Sport, two of the most rigorous independent certifications, which conduct independent testing for doping agents and other harmful substances . The company's flagship product, AG1, is backed by multiple gold-standard clinical trials. AG1 products are designed by an in-house team of scientists, researchers and nutritionists, and are continuously updated to reflect the latest scientific research to help meet people's unique health goals. Founded in 2010, AG1 has operations spanning North America, Europe, and APAC.

AG1 is available by subscription at drinkag1.com and at select retail partners.

*Caffeine helps increase alertness. Caffeine helps improve concentration. Caffeine is absorbed quickly, with effects beginning within 30 minutes after consumption.

**Energy: Vitamins C, B6, B12, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid and magnesium contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism and to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Immune system: Vitamins A, C and more contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Digestion: Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Mental performance: Pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance. Cognitive function: Zinc contributes to normal cognitive function.

***Contains naturally occurring sugars.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ag1-launches-its-first-new-product-in-the-uk-ft-caffeine--l-theanine---ag1-energy-302942337.html