GROTE Industries Introduces Garbage Puck - an Automated Way to Fight Odors, Germs and Trash Can Nastiness.

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Your house is picture-perfect for the holidays. You've cleaned, polished and decorated from top to bottom. Then a guest wanders into the garage to grab an extra chair and gets hit with a noseful of your stinky garbage can.

Just in time to spare homeowners this holiday embarrassment, GROTE Industries introduces Garbage Puck and Garbage Pads - an automated disinfecting and odor-control system for trash cans. The heart of the system is a small, hockey-puck-shaped unit that clips beneath a trash can lid and releases a fine deodorizing, disinfecting broad-spectrum mist every 12 hours for 30 days.

And with turkey carcasses, your aunt's barely touched green bean casserole, used cat litter, doggie doo-doo bags and all the other holiday and everyday trash piling up, the timing couldn't be better for Garbage Puck.

According to Garbage Puck founder, inventor and serial entrepreneur Keith Boye, there are plenty of nasty little secrets lurking inside our trash cans... and all that nastiness adds up to more than just a foul odor.

"Unfortunately, it's not always garbage in, garbage out when it comes to our trash cans. Food waste slips to the bottom, collects moisture, ferments and becomes an ideal breeding ground for bacteria and other germs," he said. "That sludge isn't just gross. It can harbor Salmonella, E. coli, Staph and other potential health risks. Sure, you can blast the can with whatever spray is handy or tell yourself you'll scrub it out tomorrow. But before long, the stink, bacteria and swarms of flies are back because you still haven't dealt with what's causing the problem."

For Boye, the inspiration for tackling that problem came in 2020 from a completely unexpected source: an adorable Bernedoodle puppy we named Espn.

"Naturally, we stocked up on plenty of puppy pee pads," he laughed.

That's when he connected the dots.

"I looked at those pads and thought, 'Why couldn't we use the same basic idea to keep that disgusting putrid paste from forming in our trash cans?'" he recalled. "That's when I decided to do something about it!"

A doctoral candidate in Business Administration and Management at the University of Michigan, Boye suggested the Garbage Puck unit as a potential senior engineering project at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2022. He had already begun developing the Garbage Pads two years earlier, which today absorb up to 12 times their own weight in liquid.

"The students and professor were 'all in' on the idea, and by the end of the project, they had produced our very first Garbage Puck prototype - similar to today's model."

Four years, seven more prototypes, several engineering firms and numerous patents worldwide later, Garbage Pucks and Pads have been flying out of the website's shopping cart ever since.

Boye attributes Garbage Puck's success to its simplicity, affordability and ability to get the job done. Requiring no tools, the Puck clips beneath the trash can lid and works with patented biodegradable Garbage Pads placed at the bottom of the can. Available in seven sizes, the scented pads deodorize while adding broad-spectrum disinfectant and antimicrobial protection.

"As for the Garbage Puck itself, you simply add one of our Zetrisil disinfectant refills, close the lid and let Garbage Puck do the rest," he said. "Every 12 hours, it automatically releases a fine deodorizing and disinfecting mist-the same disinfectant used in many hospitals."

Boye says Garbage Puck attacks the problem at its source instead of simply masking the smell.

"It's amazing how foul-smelling trash cans can turn perfectly sensible homeowners into crazed amateur chemists - me included," he joked. "People grab disinfectant spray, vinegar, baking soda, bleach - whatever's handy-and start experimenting. Besides the risk of creating dangerous fumes, all that pouring and spraying still doesn't address the root cause."

That's where Garbage Puck takes over. Its standard lavender-scented spray works automatically for up to 30 days, while an Away Mode pauses spraying when homeowners are out of town. LED indicators take out the guesswork, signaling when it's time to recharge the battery or replace the disinfectant canister.

"We also offer insecticide and rat-deterrent solutions for people dealing with those particular problems," he added.

For especially brutal trash days, Garbage Puck has a boost button.

"Think of it as a controlled panic button," he continued. "Press in case of stink emergency - when you're afraid to open the lid ever again. Hit BOOST and the puck immediately delivers an extra spray cycle, giving you added defense when things get especially nasty."

Boye added that the company's focus extends beyond the product itself. Born from an entrepreneurial spark, Garbage Puck is helping fuel the next generation of entrepreneurs through GROTE's new Youth Business Partner Program, which gives garbage-can cleaners age 18 and under a free first unit, discounted pricing and marketing support so they can sell, install and profit from Garbage Puck with their clientele.

Finally, in case you're wondering, GROTE is an acronym for Get Rid of the Eww.

"My wife came up with 'Eww,' that classic expression of disgust," he explained. "It was a perfect fit for our brand's personality and the highly relatable problem we're solving."

For more information about GROTE Industries' Garbage Puck and Garbage Pads or Youth Business Partner Program opportunities, visit GarbagePuck.com or email info@groteindustries.com.

SOURCE: GROTE Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/can-your-trash-can-pass-the-holiday-eww-test-1251102