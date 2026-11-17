Automated channel assessment and exclusions, plus expanded content categories, strengthen brand safety controls for YouTube placements, including Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns.

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Spider Labs, Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Satoko Ohtsuki; hereinafter "Spider Labs") announced an upgrade to Channel Blocklist, Spider AF's YouTube placement exclusion feature, available beginning November 17, 2026. The update automates channel assessment and exclusions and expands supported content categories to help advertisers manage where their ads appear.

First introduced in 2022, Spider AF's YouTube placement exclusion feature helps advertisers manage channel exclusions alongside website placement exclusions in a single platform.

Reducing manual placement reviews

Advertisers need placement controls that reflect their brand requirements and advertising policies. Reviewing individual YouTube channels and maintaining exclusion lists manually can add to campaign management workloads.

The upgrade automates channel assessment and exclusion updates, helping advertisers manage YouTube placements, including those served through Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns.

Key capabilities

1. Proactive channel exclusions

Spider AF checks YouTube channels against its database of channels it has reviewed and categorized and applies exclusions for channels in the advertiser's selected categories. Exclusions can be applied before an ad appears on those channels, regardless of prior placement history, helping limit exposure on channels that pose brand safety risks.

The upgraded feature supports the same 10 categories available for website placement exclusions: alcohol, anti-moral content, fortune-telling, gambling, gaming, illegal content, news, politics/religion, UGC (user-generated content), and war/military. Advertisers can select categories based on their brand requirements and advertising policies.

2. Google Ads integration, including Performance Max and Demand Gen

Excluded channels are synchronized with account-level placement exclusion settings in Google Ads. The feature also supports YouTube placements served through Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns.

3. Website and YouTube placement controls in one platform

Advertisers can use the feature alongside Spider AF's existing website placement exclusions, without adopting a separate tool for YouTube. Once the required settings are configured, the feature can be enabled from the Spider AF dashboard.

Availability

Channel Blocklist supports YouTube channel-level placement exclusions and is included as a standard feature in the Enterprise plan. Customers should contact Spider Labs for availability and pricing on other plans.

Use requires account-level synchronization with Google Ads, enabled exclusion categories, and available placement exclusion capacity. Individual video exclusions are not supported.

Learn more: https://spideraf.com/ppc-protection/youtube-placement

About Spider AF

Spider AF detects and blocks ad fraud, including invalid clicks, in digital advertising. It offers a free diagnostic assessment of estimated ad fraud losses and supports automated detection and blocking through tag installation. The solution is used by ad networks, agencies, and advertisers.

About Spider Labs

Spider Labs, Inc. develops and operates Spider AF, a marketing security platform that provides solutions for ad fraud, scalping, invalid leads, and affiliate fraud. Founded in April 2011, the company is headquartered at Minami-Aoyama ST Building, 4F, 7-10-3 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, and is led by CEO Satoko Otsuki.

Website: https://spideraf.com/

Media contact

Anju Morita

Public Relations, Spider Labs, Inc.

Email: pr@spideraf.com

Phone: +81-3-6419-7946

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spider-labs-upgrades-youtube-placement-exclusions-in-spider-af-1251632