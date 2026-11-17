BHG 2026-3CON is BHG Financial's 14th 144A ABS deal and sixth backed exclusively by consumer loans

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured personal loan solutions and creator of one of the largest loan sale markets in the country focused on community and regional banks, today announced it has sponsored BHG 2026-3CON, a $495 million ABS transaction that closed on November 4, 2026.

BHG 2026-3CON, collateralized by $500 million of unsecured consumer loans, was met with broad institutional demand, pricing during a week that saw 11 ABS deals totaling approximately $6.1 billion in overall new issue ABS supply. As the largest of five consumer loan ABS transactions to price in October, the offering achieved final subscription levels ranging from ~4.00x to ~7.55x across four offered classes rated from AAA down to BBB/BBB-.

BHG Financial allocated notes to 32 unique investors, including 10 new investors to the BHG Financial ABS platform this year. Exceptional order book strength enabled BHG Financial to price 10bps inside the tight end of guidance and below Initial Price Talk (IPTs). Supported by this momentum, the transaction settled at a weighted average coupon and spread through the BBB/BBB- class of 6.29% and 155 bps, respectively.

BHG 2026-3CON is the 14th 144A ABS transaction sponsored by BHG Financial since the start of its securitization program in 2020, and the sixth to be collateralized by 100% consumer loans.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC and Fitch Ratings, Inc. both assigned a AAA (sf) rating on the Class A notes of BHG 2026-3CON. Capital One Securities, Inc. acted as the Lead Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner on the transaction. Truist Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as Joint Bookrunners, with Regions Securities LLC and FHN Financial Securities Corp. acting as Co-Managers.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

KBRA's ratings are subject to all of the terms and conditions set forth in the related report and KBRA's website, which you should review and understand, and can be accessed here.

Fitch's ratings are subject to all of the terms and conditions set forth in the related report and Fitch's website, which you should review and understand, and can be accessed here.

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About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG Financial has facilitated more than $33 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, simplified processes, longer loan terms, lower monthly payments, and unique personalized service, the BHG Financial consumer lending program helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to nearly 1,750 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan auction platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com.

For More Information

Brooke Niemeyer

Director of Communications

bniemeyer@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bhg-financial-closes-a-new-abs-transaction-of-495-million-1252206