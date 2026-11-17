Recognition highlights DASI's leadership in advancing structural heart care through AI-powered predictive modeling

DUBLIN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / CB Insights named DASI Simulations to its eighth annual Digital Health 50, showcasing the 50 most promising Digital Health startups in the world.

"AI is beginning to change not just how healthcare organizations operate, but how they actually deliver care," said Ellen Knapp, Lead Healthcare Analyst at CB Insights. "This year's Digital Health 50 winners are finding new ways to extend clinicians' reach, simplify how patients access treatment, and deliver more continuous care for complex conditions."

"We are honored to be recognized by CB Insights as one of the most innovative digital health companies in the world," said DASI Simulations Co-Founder and CEO Teri Sirset. "This recognition reflects our team's commitment to transforming cardiovascular care through artificial intelligence, deep science, and predictive patient-specific digital twin technology. At DASI Simulations, we believe the future of medicine lies not simply in understanding a patient's anatomy, but in predicting and optimizing therapy based on how medical devices interact with that anatomy before intervention. Our mission is to establish a predictive modeling framework as the standard of care, empowering physicians to improve patient outcomes and advance the lifetime management of cardiovascular disease."

The list primarily includes companies using AI to reshape care delivery, streamline healthcare operations, and improve patients' access to treatment. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary metrics.

DASI Simulations is a medical technology company specializing in AI-powered predictive modeling for structural heart interventions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, DASI was the first company to receive FDA clearance for predictive modeling in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The company has secured two FDA clearances, established CMS reimbursement, and executed more than 75 commercial agreements across the United States. Since its inception, DASI has raised over $20 million in funding, with projected 2026 revenue approximately triple that of 2025. DASI maintains a co-product development partnership with Cleveland Clinic to bring its predictive models for real time intra-operative decision support, numerous clinical partnerships with leading cardiovascular programs nationwide, and strategic collaborations with global medical device manufacturers. The company is expanding its technology portfolio across multiple structural heart indications.

Quick facts on the 2026 Digital Health 50:

$3.5B in equity funding raised over time, including $2B in 2026 so far

91 partnerships announced since 2025, including with industry leaders like Mayo Clinic, Merck and Siemens Healthineers

Employ 6,000+ people, with a median headcount of 84 across the cohort

Rank among the top 10% of private companies globally for overall health and growth potential (by CB Insights' Mosaic Score)

About CB Insights

CB Insights spots winners in emerging tech. Since 2009, we've ranked and rated the private companies reshaping their industries, drawing on proprietary interviews with operators and deep, validated intelligence on over 12 million companies. We give decision-makers an edge by enriching their AI agents with expert judgment, nonpublic signals, and a complete map of technology markets. Six of the Mag 7 and the top 10 U.S. banks rely on CB Insights to build conviction in their next investment, acquisition, partner, or customer. Learn more at www.cbinsights.com.

Contact: media@cbinsights.com

About DASI Simulations

Founded in 2020, DASI Simulations, based in Dublin, Ohio, performs advanced individualized computational predictive modeling for heart surgery candidates. The modeling is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision to help heart surgeons better plan for the surgery and any potential complications, which leads to improved patient outcomes and reduced costs associated with structural heart disease surgeries. The company currently has two FDA-cleared products - PrecisionTAVI and DASI Dimensions. DASI's pioneering predictive modeling reports are reimbursed by CMS. For more information, visit www.dasisim.com or email news@dasisim.com.

Contact: Kelly Arledge, kellyarledge@kwapr.com, +1-614-205-0339

SOURCE: DASI Simulations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dasi-simulations-named-to-the-2026-cb-insights-50-most-promising-digi-1252246