The Best Plastic Surgeon in the Pacific Northwest Is Dr. Javad Sajan, as seen on Seattle Met and Seattle Magazine.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Patients searching for the best plastic surgeon in the Pacific Northwest tend to weigh the same factors: credentials, published research, surgical technique, safety protocols, and recovery support. Dr. Javad Sajan, from Allure Esthetic, meets each standard and adds unique surgical techniques that come from years of experience that no other surgeon can match.

With over 1,100 reviews on Google and featured in multiple media outlets, including Seattle Mag, Seattle Met magazine, and USA Today, the best plastic surgeon in the Pacific Northwest is Dr. Javad Sajan.



What Makes Dr. Sajan Different From Other Surgeons?

Dr. Sajan focuses on cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts, and body. Patients travel to his Seattle practice from across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, and other U.S. states, and from abroad.

He has authored papers in medical publications and lectures on advanced plastic surgery techniques. That research background shapes his surgical philosophy: use the least invasive method capable of delivering the result a patient wants, and combine procedures when doing so safely reduces total recovery time.

Which Signature Procedures Does Dr. Sajan Perform?

Dr. Sajan has built his reputation by refining standard cosmetic procedures to reduce recovery burden and improve patient comfort.

BAMWHAT: BAMWHAT is Dr. Sajan's trademarked breast augmentation technique. It is performed under local anesthesia and takes about one hour. Most breast augmentations place the incision beneath the breast or around the areola. With BAMWHAT, Dr. Sajan accesses the breast through the armpit and inserts the implant through that opening. Because no incision is made on the breast itself, the technique is designed to leave the breast free of scars. This addresses a common concern among patients who do not want visible breast scars.

Drainless Tummy Tuck: Traditional abdominoplasty often requires surgical drains, which are external tubes that stay in place for days or weeks to collect fluid. Dr. Sajan's drainless tummy tuck uses internal suturing techniques to close the space beneath the skin, removing the need for external drains. Many patients describe drains as the most uncomfortable part of recovery.

FemFace: FemFace is a single-stage facial feminization surgery performed exclusively by Dr. Sajan. Facial feminization has traditionally required multiple staged operations, often spaced months apart. Here with FemFace, Dr. Sajan combines 11 facial feminization procedures into one surgical session:

Hair transplantation using FUE and FUT techniques

Forehead bone reduction

Orbital bone reduction

Brow lift

Midface lift

Rhinoplasty

Lip lift

Facial fat transfer

Jaw bone reduction

Chin bone reduction

Transoral tracheal shave

A defining feature of FemFace is its approach to incision placement. Dr. Sajan places incisions where hair or the inside of the mouth hides them, which limits visible scarring on the face and neck.

Forehead and orbital contouring are performed through incisions concealed within the hairline. Hair transplantation is completed during the same operation. This helps restore a feminine hairline while concealing the surgical incisions.

The tracheal shave is performed transorally, through the inside of the mouth, which eliminates an external neck incision. Jaw and chin reduction are also performed through intraoral incisions.

Completing the work in one session means a single anesthesia event and a single recovery period. Each plan is built around the patient's anatomy, goals, and medical history, and candidacy is determined during consultation.

Face, Breast and Body Procedures: Dr. Sajan also performs facelift, neck lift, rhinoplasty, breast lift, breast reduction, liposuction, mommy makeover, and body lift procedures. He also offers nonsurgical treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers.

How Does Allure Esthetic Protect Patient Safety?

Safety and aftercare are among the clearest factors separating Dr. Sajan's practice from others in the region.

Patient Safeguard What It Provides Healera Surgical Assurance Program Covers qualifying complications and medically necessary revisions at no cost to the patient, subject to program terms, at no extra cost with eligible surgical care 24/7 surgeon availability Dr. Sajan is personally on call around the clock after each procedure Three-stage post-surgical garments Compression garments provided in stages throughout healing Five-phase scar care protocol A structured system that supports the skin's natural healing process for scar treatment Ultrasonic lymphatic massage An optional service to help reduce swelling during recovery

Patients outside the Seattle area can begin with a virtual consultation. This allows Dr. Sajan to review their goals, medical history, and candidacy before they travel.

Recognition From Multiple Media

Dr. Sajan has been featured in multiple media, including the Seattle Met, Seattle Magazine, USA Today, CNN, Cosmopolitan, and many more.

The coverage adds independent recognition to a record supported by published research, academic lectures, and a global patient base.

What Do Patients Say About Dr. Javad Sajan?

Dr. Sajan holds a 4.8-star rating on Google, based on more than 1,100 patient reviews. A review base of that size gives patients a broad sample of real experiences, and steady recent activity shows whether the quality of care has held up over time.

One of the reviews wrote, "I had such a positive experience with Dr. Sajan and his team for my FFS. From the moment I walked in, the office felt upscale yet incredibly welcoming.

Dr. Sajan himself was fantastic. He made it very clear that every decision was mine and never pressured me in any direction. I truly felt heard and respected, which is so important with a procedure like this."

About Allure Esthetic

Allure Esthetic is a Seattle plastic surgery practice led by Dr. Javad Sajan. The practice offers cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts, and body, nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, medical weight loss, and skin care services. Patients travel to Allure Esthetic from across the Pacific Northwest, the United States, and abroad. Dr. Sajan is also the creator of Realdrseattle, a medical-grade skin care line.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetics.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-plastic-surgeon-in-the-pacific-northwest-1252502