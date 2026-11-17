FibreSeek expands U.S. availability of FibreSeeker 3 through domestic inventory and fulfilment, providing local access to its desktop continuous-fibre 3D printing system.

SUZHOU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / FibreSeek announced expanded U.S. availability of the FibreSeeker 3, its consumer desktop continuous-fiber 3D printer, through an American online store and domestic fulfillment network. With a business footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, FibreSeek supports its expansion through headquarters offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen, China, an in-house manufacturing facility in Suzhou, and U.S. inventory. The expansion gives engineers, makers, and small R&D teams a direct route to equipment for producing lightweight reinforced parts.

The move follows a Kickstarter campaign that received $4,698,825 in pledges from 1,539 backers worldwide between November 2025 and January 2026. With production and U.S. fulfillment now in place, FibreSeek is extending access beyond the campaign to teams seeking in-house functional prototyping and small-batch manufacturing.

Industrial Engineering to Desktop Productio

FibreSeek's founding team brings extensive experience in developing industrial continuous fiber 3D printing technology. This expertise underpins the company's efforts to adapt composite extrusion, material handling, and print preparation technologies for a consumer desktop system.

During crowdfunding, the team evaluated community feedback and upgraded the design from Version 1.0 to Version 2.0. The revision required additional supply-chain investment and changes to the original delivery plan, reflecting the engineering work undertaken before the product's broader commercial rollout.

Bringing Industrial Continuous Fiber Technology to the Desktop

FibreSeeker 3 uses Composite Fibre Co-Extrusion (CFC) to embed continuous reinforcing fibers into thermoplastic parts during printing. Designers can direct reinforcement along selected paths, placing strength and stiffness where a component is expected to carry loads.

Introduced as the world's first consumer continuous-fiber 3D printer, the FibreSeeker 3 brings a process previously associated with higher-cost industrial equipment to the desktop 3D printer. Its innovation lies in adapting continuous fiber manufacturing for individual engineers and small teams through a more accessible machine, dedicated software, and compatible materials.

Conventional carbon-fiber-filled filaments contain chopped fibers dispersed within plastic. CFC instead preserves an uninterrupted reinforcing strand along the print path, allowing loads to be transferred along its length. This gives designers more control over the relationship between reinforcement, geometry, and weight.

Applications include drone frames, Drone racing (FPV), robotic joints, RC airplane parts, tooling, and functional prototypes. FibreSeek reports tensile strength of up to 900 MPa for reinforced specimens along the fiber direction; finished-part performance depends on materials, fiber placement, geometry, processing, and loading conditions.

From Fiber Placement to Functional Parts

The printer provides a 300 × 300 × 245 mm build volume, a 65°C actively heated chamber, automatic leveling and calibration, and an integrated monitoring camera.

Making continuous fiber printing accessible requires both the equipment and a practical way to prepare reinforced designs. The FibreSeeker 3 combines a dual-nozzle system with Rocket Slicer and dedicated continuous fiber materials to connect reinforcement planning with printing.

Rocket Slicer provides customizable toolpaths with an accessible print preparation workflow, while allowing users to control fiber placement within the part. This helps translate a design's reinforcement requirements into printable paths.

Three modes support different tasks: Speedy for conventional FFF printing, Reinforced for selective continuous fiber reinforcement alongside thermoplastic printing, and Fortified for continuous-fiber composite construction.

U.S. Availability and Delivery

The FibreSeeker 3 has an MSRP of US$3,499 and is available through FibreSeek's official U.S. store. The printer is currently in stock, with orders fulfilled directly from the company's U.S. warehouse for prompt domestic delivery.

The U.S. rollout connects FibreSeek's composite printing technology and manufacturing base with local product availability. For smaller engineering teams, it brings the equipment, software, and materials needed to develop and refine reinforced functional parts into a desktop workflow.

Learn more about FibreSeek through the official webstore.

About FibreSeek

FibreSeek is a desktop continuous fiber 3D printing company founded by a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and product developers. Building on industrial composite printing expertise, it develops hardware, software, and materials for continuous fiber additive manufacturing.

The company serves engineers, makers, research institutions, and small manufacturing teams developing functional prototypes, tooling, robotics, and other lightweight reinforced components.

Media Contact

Organization: FibreSeek

Contact Person Name: Customer Support Team

Website: https://www.fibreseek3d.com/

Email: info@fibreseek3d.com

City: Suzhou

Country: China

SOURCE: FibreSeek

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fibreseek-expands-u.s.-availability-of-fibreseeker-3-with-local-stock-1252535