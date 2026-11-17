Poland's Energy Regulatory Office (URE) has awarded approximately 1.81 GW of solar capacity in two renewable energy auctions held on Nov. 9 and 10. The regulator said that photovoltaic projects accounted for 65 of the 68 successful bids in the two auctions, which covered solar and onshore wind installations in two capacity categories. In the auction for solar and wind projects larger than 1 MW, URE selected 50 bids submitted by 22 developers. The successful projects included approximately 1,799 MW of solar capacity and 64 MW of onshore wind. A total of 33 developers submitted 61 bids, including ...

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