Appointments bring decades of leadership experience in supercomputing, semiconductor commercialization, and scaling advanced computing business

Sparxity, a leader in sparse-native computing, today announced that Peter Ungaro, former President and CEO of Cray, Inc., and Daniel Armbrust, former President and CEO of SEMATECH and co-founder of Silicon Catalyst, have joined its Advisory Board as independent members. Armbrust has been elected Chairman of the Advisory Board and Ungaro Deputy Chairman by their fellow board members. The appointments strengthen the company's leadership as it scales its sparse-native computing technology for next-generation AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

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From left to right, Daniel Armbrust, former President and CEO of SEMATECH and co-founder of Silicon Catalyst and Peter Ungaro, former President and CEO of Cray, Inc.

Peter Ungaro brings decades of experience in the supercomputing industry. During his 16-year tenure as President and CEO of Cray, he led the company through its evolution as a major provider of supercomputing systems, culminating in its acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2019. He subsequently held a leadership role for HPE's HPC and AI business.

"At Cray, we built computing systems that pushed the boundaries of what was possible, translating breakthrough technology into scalable infrastructure deployed at some of the world's leading institutions. I see a similar ambition at Sparxity. Having followed Hector and the team over the past couple of years, I've been impressed by their ability to execute, from silicon PoCs to commercial deployments. Sparxity is building something that I believe will influence the future of HPC and AI computing," said Peter Ungaro.

Daniel Armbrust brings extensive expertise in semiconductor manufacturing, commercialization, and scaling. He previously served as President and CEO of SEMATECH following a 25-year career at IBM, where he held senior leadership roles in semiconductor operations. As co-founder and first CEO of Silicon Catalyst, he helped build one of the most comprehensive ecosystems supporting the growth and commercialization of emerging semiconductor companies, including Ayar Labs.

"Bringing new semiconductor technologies to market requires not only differentiated silicon, but also the ability to build a scalable business around it. Sparxity has demonstrated both technical innovation and commercial traction in a rapidly growing market. I look forward to supporting the team as they scale their technology, partnerships, and global presence," said Daniel Armbrust.

"Building the next generation of computing infrastructure requires strong expertise in both commercial and technological scaling," said Hector Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO of Sparxity. "Pete and Dan bring exceptional and complementary expertise in precisely these areas. Their guidance has already been instrumental as we take Sparxity into its next phase of growth.

The appointments follow a series of significant milestones for Sparxity. In November 2026, the company announced the closing of its Series A financing, bringing cumulative funding to $90 million, with participation from strategic investors including GlobalFoundries and Lockheed Martin. Sparxity also announced a multi-million-dollar deployment at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre, home to Europe's first exascale supercomputer, and secured a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom to bring sparse-native computing technology into T-Systems' data center infrastructure.

With experienced leadership across semiconductor commercialization and large-scale supercomputing, Sparxity is strengthening its ability to translate sparse-native computing innovation into commercially deployed AI and HPC infrastructure.

To learn more about Sparxity and its sparse-native computing systems, please visit sparxity.ai.

About Sparxity

Sparxity builds sparse-native compute for AI. Our principle is simple: compute only what matters. For years, models have been shaped by the dense hardware they run on. Sparxity builds the hardware that lets them go further: full-stack systems, from custom chips to software, built for fine-grained, dynamic sparsity, where intelligence scales without trading off speed or efficiency. Deployed in rack- and supercomputer-scale systems across Europe and the US, Sparxity opens a new world of compute for the builders shaping what comes next. Learn more at sparxity.ai.

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Media Contact:

Mackenzie Whitfield

Wireside Communications for Sparxity

+1 804-215-0843

Sparxity@wireside.com