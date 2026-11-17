On November 16 local time, China Huadian Corporation Co., Ltd. (China Huadian) and the Center for Environmental Education and Communication under China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment jointly held a thematic side event at the China Pavilion of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, where they released the Report on Green and Low-carbon Development of the Jinsha River Upstream Clean Energy Base and shared practices from the upper reaches of the Jinsha River.

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Panoramic View of Batang Hydropower Station

According to the report, the base develops hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power and pumped-storage hydropower in a coordinated manner. Once fully completed, it is expected to supply approximately 90 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, saving over 27 million tonnes of standard coal and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by more than 72 million tonnes every year.

Highlighted practices include Batang Hydropower Station's adjustment of its project layout, at the cost of several hundred million yuan of additional investment, to protect fish habitats, and installment of mounting structures over two metres tall at the Angduo Photovoltaic Power Station to provide growing space for pasture grass beneath the solar panels.

From adjusting project layout and building intelligent fish passage facilities to protecting and restoring alpine meadows, the base's exploration responds to a common question: how can clean energy supply be increased while minimizing impacts on natural ecosystems? Representatives from international organizations, research institutions and universities exchanged views on this topic.

A China Huadian official said the company will further strengthen cooperation with international partners and explore clean energy development pathways suited to the resource endowments and ecological characteristics of different regions.

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Contacts:

Zheng Wenwang

zhengwen-wang@chd.com.cn