Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market worth $1.07 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 0.63 billion in 2026 to USD 1.07 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 222 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 237 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market: Global Forecast to 2031'

Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 0.58 billion

USD 0.58 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 0.63 billion

USD 0.63 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.07 billion

USD 1.07 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 11.3%

Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is driven by expanding data center capacity, rising investments in AI infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of liquid cooling technologies.

Hardware is estimated to lead the market with value of USD 0.55 billion in 2026, while software is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Sensing cables and rope sensors are estimated to hold the largest market value of USD 0.25 billion in 2026.

Equipment-integrated systems are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market value of USD 0.27 billion in 2026, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2026 to 2031.

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The Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market is driven by increasing investments in data center infrastructure, growing adoption of liquid cooling, rising AI workloads, and the need to protect critical equipment from liquid damage. Data center operators are deploying leak detection hardware to identify and locate leaks from chilled water pipes, condensate lines, cooling distribution units, and coolant circulation systems. The growing use of direct-to-chip and immersion cooling is increasing the need for detection solutions compatible with water-glycol mixtures, dielectric fluids, and other specialty coolants. The expansion of hyperscale and colocation facilities, along with upgrades to existing data centers, further supports demand for sensing cables, rope sensors, spot detectors, probes, controllers, and alarm panels. However, retrofit limitations, sensor placement requirements, and the need to detect small leaks without false alarms continue to challenge data center operators.

By hardware, sensing cables & ropes sensors to hold largest market share

Sensing cables and rope sensors are expected to hold the largest market value among hardware categories because they provide continuous monitoring across extended areas where liquid leaks may occur. Facilities can install these systems along chilled water pipes, beneath raised floors, around cooling distribution units, near pumps, and alongside other critical cooling infrastructure. Their ability to detect leaks along a defined sensing route and support leak localization makes them suitable for large hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers. As facilities expand and cooling networks become more complex, operators require broad detection coverage to reduce the risk of water damage and service disruption. Vendors can strengthen their position by improving sensing reliability, offering flexible cable lengths and configurations, and supporting installation across different facility layouts. Demand is also supported by the need to protect equipment in both conventional air-cooled facilities with water-based cooling infrastructure and facilities adopting liquid cooling.

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By detection method, equipment-integrated systems to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

The equipment-integrated systems segment is expected to grow rapidly as data center operators adopt advanced cooling technologies and seek leak detection closer to potential leak sources. Integrating detection capabilities into or alongside cooling equipment can help identify leaks around coolant distribution units, pumps, manifolds, connectors, and other liquid handling components. This approach is increasingly relevant to direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling, where coolant circulation introduces additional monitoring requirements. Equipment-integrated detection can help cooling equipment manufacturers provide more comprehensive solutions and simplify deployment for data center operators. Vendors can capture this opportunity by collaborating with cooling system manufacturers, developing compatible detection hardware, and supporting integration with facility alarm infrastructure. Product suitability will depend on equipment design, fluid characteristics, detection requirements, and installation conditions. As cooling architectures evolve, solutions that can be deployed alongside new cooling equipment may gain traction among operators seeking reliable leak identification and reduced operational risk.

Asia Pacific to experience fastest growth during forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunities as countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and Singapore expand their data center capacity to support cloud computing, digital services, and AI workloads. The development of hyperscale and colocation facilities is increasing demand for reliable cooling infrastructure and hardware that can detect leaks before they damage critical equipment. The adoption of liquid cooling for high-density computing is also creating additional requirements for monitoring coolant distribution units, piping, manifolds, and other liquid handling components. New facility installations provide opportunities to incorporate leak detection hardware during the design and construction stages, while upgrades to existing facilities support demand for additional sensing cables, rope sensors, spot detectors, and alarm panels. Vendors can capitalize on regional growth by partnering with data center developers, cooling equipment manufacturers, engineering consultants, and local system integrators. Offering products compatible with different cooling architectures and fluid types will help suppliers address the varied requirements of data centers across the region.

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Top Companies in Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market:

The Top Companies in Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market are nVent (US), TATSUTA Electric Wire & Cable (Japan), Vertiv (US), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell (US), Parameter (US), STULZ (Germany), TTK Leak Detection (France), Legrand (France), and Delta Electronics (Taiwan).

Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment and Funding Context

The Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market is attracting investment as data center operators expand infrastructure to support AI workloads, cloud computing, and high-density computing environments. The growing adoption of liquid cooling is increasing demand for sensing cables, rope sensors, spot detectors, controllers, and equipment-integrated leak detection systems. Investment activity is visible in production capacity expansion, acquisitions, and the integration of leak detection technologies into broader data center infrastructure portfolios. In October 2026, TATSUTA Electric Wire & Cable announced further expansion of its liquid leakage detection system production capacity, planning to increase it to about 2.5 times its end-of-2026 level by September 2027. The investment amount was not disclosed.

Revenue Shift Context

The market is benefiting from a shift in data center spending toward liquid cooling and integrated infrastructure protection. As direct-to-chip, immersion, and other liquid cooling architectures expand, operators need to detect leaks involving water, water-glycol mixtures, dielectric fluids, and other specialty coolants. This creates opportunities for suppliers to expand beyond conventional cable-based detection to equipment-integrated sensors and detection solutions tailored to specific cooling components. Growth opportunities are expected to be supported by new facility installations, upgrades to existing data centers, and closer integration between leak detection suppliers and cooling equipment manufacturers.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape as companies seek to expand their data center portfolios, strengthen monitoring capabilities, and capture opportunities linked to liquid cooling. Recent activity includes acquisitions of specialist monitoring providers and portfolio transactions involving businesses serving critical infrastructure. These deals can provide leak detection vendors with access to wider customer networks, complementary technologies, and additional investment resources.

DATA CENTER LEAK DETECTION SYSTEMS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JULY 2025-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description October 2026 Acquisition Acuity Inc. (US) Parameter Technologies (US) Acuity agreed to acquire Parameter for USD 675 million to expand its data center portfolio in leak detection, environmental monitoring, and battery monitoring. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2027 and remains pending as of October 29, 2026. January 2025 Divestiture nVent (US) Brookfield Asset Management (Canada) nVent completed the sale of its Thermal Management business for USD 1.7 billion, with net after-tax proceeds expected to be approximately USD 1.4 billion. The transaction reshaped nVent's portfolio and the ownership landscape for products associated with its former Thermal Management business.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Data Center Leak Detection Systems Market includes diversified infrastructure companies and specialist detection vendors. Companies such as Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Legrand, and Delta Electronics operate across broader infrastructure or automation portfolios, while TATSUTA, TTK Leak Detection, Parameter, Aquilar, and other specialists have focused capabilities in leak detection and environmental monitoring. Competitive positioning is influenced by product coverage, detection accuracy, compatibility with different fluids, integration with cooling equipment, geographic reach, and relationships with data center operators and equipment manufacturers.

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