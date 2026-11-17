The Revenue Edge: Survey of 1,105 sales leaders finds top performers are pulling ahead with AI, even as the playing field levels

Top performers report stronger AI returns, more reliable forecasts and better payback on developing their sellers.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson Sales Performance, a global leader in sales training and performance improvement, today announced findings from a survey of 1,105 senior sales leaders at large global organizations. The study finds that while AI may have leveled the playing field, it has not leveled the results.

Top performers who met or exceeded quota report better results from AI, with 62% indicating a positive financial return vs. 39% of laggards. Additional findings:

Top performers are more confident in their forecasts, with 55% saying they'll land within 5% vs. 27% of laggards.

Top performers are more decisive about staffing, with 36% saying they kept an underperformer longer than they wanted vs. 52% of laggards.

Top performers are likely to see a payoff from investing in their people, with 57% saying the value of their last development investment exceeded its cost, vs. 33%.

"Leaders at every performance level see the same market and share many of the same worries about AI," said Andrea Grodnitzky, chief marketing officer at Richardson Sales Performance. "What set top performers apart was what they did next. We conducted the research behind The Revenue Edge so sales leaders can see those practices clearly and compare them with their own."

The Revenue Edge organizes these divergent approaches with others in forecasting, staffing and skill development into four distinct operating disciplines.

Underneath it all, leaders agree that selling stays human. Seventy percent say humans outperform AI on the activities that matter most in complex deals. Only 4% say AI does. Eighty-eight percent expect the skills AI can't replicate to set their best sellers apart in 2027.

About the survey

Respondents were based in North America or Europe, hold a revenue leadership, general management or sales enablement leadership role at the vice president level or above, and worked at organizations with at least $750 million in annual revenue. Field dates were Oct. 12 to Oct. 20, 2026. Quota attainment is self-reported, so all comparisons are correlational. Top performers are leaders whose organizations met or exceeded quota (100% or more, n=497). Laggards are those below 90% of quota (n=338). Subgroup margins of error are about 4 points for top performers and about 5 points for laggards.

Download the full report at https://www.richardson.com/sales-resources/the-revenue-edge-research-report/

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training and performance improvement company that helps organizations build confident sales teams and win more business in an increasingly complex buying environment. As buying groups expand, decision-making slows and AI reshapes how sales teams work, Richardson helps sellers combine consultative skills, disruptive insights and disciplined execution to move deals forward. Through proven methodologies, expert facilitation, customized learning, AI-enabled reinforcement and performance analytics, Richardson helps organizations develop the behaviors that improve customer conversations, strengthen pipeline progression and drive measurable revenue outcomes. The world's leading sales organizations rely on Richardson to build sales teams that compel buyers to act.

Media inquiries: Andrea Grodnitzky, andrea.grodnitzky@richardson.com

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