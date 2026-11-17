Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Dr. Donovan Pienaar, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Latin Explore Inc. (TSXV: LXE | OTC: LXEIF), recorded at a mining investment event in Vancouver. Latin Explore is a Latin Metals spin-out building a South American exploration story around large-scale copper and gold targets. Its immediate focus is the Para Copper-Molybdenum Project in Peru, where geological, geochemical and geophysical data now point to a large, never-drilled porphyry system. The company has defined a priority target of 1.8 km by 1.6 km that extends to roughly 800 metres depth. Dr. Pienaar explains why Keith Henderson moved the Para and Auquis projects out of Latin Metals into a self-funded exploration company that keeps 100% ownership at the project level, how earlier work by Vale and Latin Metals built the case for drilling, and why surface copper, molybdenum, alteration, magnetic and IP chargeability anomalies together make Para more than a blind target. He also outlines what the phase one drill campaign, targeted for Q4 2026, is designed to test, why assay results typically take six to eight weeks, and what investors should look for in the drill core first. Whether you're an investor, a geologist or simply following copper exploration, this conversation shows how a drill program can turn data into a real test.