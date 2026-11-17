Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market worth $70.56 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global artificial intelligence (AI) robots market size is projected to reach USD 8.33 billion in 2026 and USD 70.56 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 42.8% from 2026 to 2032.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 8.33 billion

USD 8.33 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 70.56 billion

USD 70.56 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 42.8%

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Trends & Insights:

The artificial intelligence (AI) robots market is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and autonomous robotics technologies. These developments are enabling wider applications across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, automotive, and defense. The growing adoption of AI-powered robots for industrial automation, personal assistance, elderly care, and autonomous delivery is creating new growth opportunities. With increasing investments in intelligent manufacturing, humanoid robotics, and autonomous systems, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By component, the software segment is expected to register a CAGR of 46.5% between 2026 and 2032, driven by increasing adoption of AI algorithms, machine learning, and computer vision.

By technology, the machine learning segment is expected to capture a substantial market share, as it serves as the foundational technology that enables robots to learn from data, adapt to changing environments, and enhance their performance over time.

By robot type, the service robots segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial intelligence (AI) robots market, representing 93.8% in 2026, driven by increasing adoption across healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and domestic applications.

By application, the personal assistance & caregiving segment is expected to hold a significant share, due to the rising trend of aging populations and the rapid adoption of AI-driven companion robots for home care and eldercare needs.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing investments in AI and robotics, and growing adoption of automation across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and electronics.

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A key factor driving the market is the increasing demand for automation across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and e-commerce. Businesses are adopting AI-powered robots to improve operational efficiency, address labor shortages, and enhance productivity. Ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence, sensors, and computing technologies are enabling robots to perform complex tasks with greater precision, autonomy, and adaptability. In addition, the growing adoption of intelligent automation, collaborative robotics, and autonomous systems is accelerating the deployment of AI robots across industrial and service applications.

'Software segment to witness highest CAGR in the artificial intelligence (AI) robots market from 2026 to 2032'

By component, the software segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing integration of artificial intelligence algorithms, machine learning, cloud connectivity, and computer vision into robotic platforms. Software enables autonomous decision-making, adaptive learning, and customization across applications. The growing adoption of Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) models and cloud-based programming is further supporting recurring revenue streams for software providers. As robots become more intelligent and versatile, demand for software-driven solutions is expected to increase across the market.

'Service robots segment to hold the largest share of the artificial intelligence (AI) robots market in 2032'

By robot type, the service robots segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2032, driven by the rising adoption across personal and professional applications. Service robots are increasingly used in healthcare, elderly care, logistics, retail, and domestic assistance to improve operational efficiency and service delivery. Advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and affordability are supporting wider deployment across commercial and household environments. Growing demand for automation in service-oriented industries is further strengthening the segment's market position.

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'Asia Pacific to witness the highest CAGR in the artificial intelligence (AI) robots industry from 2026 to 2032'

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and manufacturing automation across China, Japan, and South Korea. Major driving factors include government investments, rising demand for automated solutions in logistics, healthcare, and electronics, and an aging population requiring assistance. The region also benefits from advancements in AI and machine learning technologies, supporting the development and deployment of intelligent robots across industrial and service applications.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) robots companies include Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), IBM (US), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), among others.

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