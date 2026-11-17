HR executive will lead global human resources for Talvera and its brands across the United States, India and Canada.

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Talvera has appointed Nancy McDonald, PHR, as vice president of human resources. McDonald brings 20 years of progressive human resources leadership, focusing in recent years on mergers and acquisitions and on helping organizations scale quickly in an organized, people-centered way.

In her new role, McDonald will lead global human resources for Talvera and its brands, supporting teams across the United States, India and Canada. She will oversee employee relations, compliance, policy and the integration of teams as the company grows. She reports to Chief Operating Officer James Windmiller.

McDonald has built her career leading HR in high-growth, safety-critical operations, including warehouse, logistics, manufacturing and industrial field services. She also brings global HR experience from multinational manufacturing and warehousing organizations. Most recently, she was human resources director for an industrial services company, where she led HR strategy and oversaw the talent acquisition team and HR budget.

Earlier in her career, McDonald held HR leadership roles in global logistics and international retail distribution. She supported senior leaders through an acquisition and a large-scale warehouse expansion, served as the sole on-site HR leader for a major distribution center and managed labor relations for warehouse teams.

McDonald holds the Professional in Human Resources certification from the HR Certification Institute.

"As Talvera continues to grow, we're focused on building a strong, scalable HR team that supports both our people and the operational realities of a workforce spanning multiple brands and locations," said Windmiller. "What stands out about Nancy is her hands-on approach and ability to navigate complex employee and compliance matters while keeping the business moving forward. She brings the experience and leadership to build on our existing foundation and support the next stage of Talvera's growth."

"Over the past 20 years, I've learned that the organizations that grow well are the ones that never lose sight of the human in human resources," McDonald said. "I've spent the last several years helping companies scale and bring teams together through acquisitions, and the common thread is that growth works when people feel valued, informed and confident about where they fit. I'm excited to join Talvera at such an important time and to build a global HR function that grows with the business and keeps people at the center of everything we do."

About Talvera Holdings

Talvera Holdings, LLC is a multi-brand global workforce platform headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. Its brands include NEXTAFF, a franchise staffing network; PayCruit, a staffing company operating through company-owned branches; and Rostyr HR, an employer as a service and payrolling brand. Every brand operates under the Talvera Certified standard for business integrity, hiring methodology and performance accountability, and Talvera's staffing brands place talent using its Predictive Hiring System. Learn more at talvera.com.

Media Contact

Jen Daniel

Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy

marketing@talvera.com

SOURCE: TALVERA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/talvera-names-nancy-mcdonald-vice-president-of-human-resources-1252453