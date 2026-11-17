Oral Rinses Market worth $6.02 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Oral Rinses Market is projected to reach USD 6.02 billion by 2031 from USD 4.31 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 210 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 260 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Oral Rinses Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Oral Rinses Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.31 billion

USD 4.31 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.02 billion

USD 6.02 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.9%

Oral Rinses Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

By indication, general oral health products make up the largest share of the oral rinses market at 51.4%.

By product, the oral rinses market includes therapeutic rinses, cosmetic rinses, and other rinses, with therapeutic rinses seeing substantial adoption, accounting for 52.4%.

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Oral rinses are essential to modern oral hygiene because they offer therapeutic and preventive benefits beyond traditional brushing. These formulas aim to reduce plaque, gingivitis, bad breath, and dry mouth, often using ingredients such as fluoride, antibacterial agents, essential oils, and herbal extracts to improve oral health outcomes. Many products also target specific concerns, such as gum health and sensitivity relief, which improves both daily dental routines and clinical recommendations.

Demand for specialty mouth rinses is increasing, driven by a shift toward preventive care, the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases, and greater awareness of oral health. The market is expanding as trends favor herbal, medicated, and alcohol-free formulations. However, challenges remain, including consumer skepticism regarding product effectiveness, price sensitivity in emerging markets, and limited awareness of therapeutic options, which hinder broader adoption.

Based on product type, the therapeutic rinses segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global oral rinses market.

Therapeutic oral mouthwashes are the largest segment of the market because they effectively treat and prevent oral diseases, a fact supported by clinical research and professional endorsements. These products are typically formulated with powerful active ingredients such as chlorhexidine or cetylpyridinium chloride, which offer more than just superficial benefits; they are effective in combating gingivitis, periodontitis, and cavities. Unlike cosmetic mouthwashes, which primarily focus on freshening breath, therapeutic mouthwashes are integrated into regular dental care routines under professional guidance. This health benefit, combined with growing awareness of proper oral hygiene, contributes to their leading market position.

Based on indication, the general oral health segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global oral rinses market.

General oral health products dominate the oral rinses market. This is largely due to their broad appeal and compatibility with daily routines. Availability through both traditional retail channels and online platforms-without the need for prescriptions-enhances their convenience. Additionally, major manufacturers have invested significantly in marketing campaigns to raise awareness, promoting oral health rinses as essential components of preventive dental care. The widespread usage of these products has also led to their inclusion in multi-brand promotional sets, further boosting their visibility. Their versatile positioning allows flexible marketing strategies, enabling both lifestyle- and health-focused messages.

By distribution channel, consumer stores are expected to account for the largest share of the global oral rinses market.

The global oral rinses market is segmented by distribution channel into consumer stores, retail pharmacies & dental dispensaries, and online distribution. Consumer stores hold a dominant position in the oral rinses market because of their high visibility, established consumer shopping habits, and the trust placed in physical retail. Supermarkets and convenience stores, in particular, offer a wide variety of oral hygiene products in easily accessible locations. Customers can physically evaluate products, take advantage of price promotions, and buy on the spot, which significantly contributes to these stores' sustained leadership in this market. In many developing regions, these stores are often the sole source of health and hygiene items, further reinforcing their leading position.

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North America is expected to dominate the oral rinses market during the forecast period.

The global oral rinses market is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the GCC Countries. North America leads the oral rinses market, supported by a strong oral healthcare infrastructure, an early adoption of advanced formulations, and high consumer demand for both preventive and curative oral care products. This dominance is further bolstered by major oral care corporations headquartered in the US, which drive ongoing innovation and product availability. Additionally, high disposable incomes and rising health awareness among consumers in the US and Canada drive extensive mouthwash use. The expanding distribution network of dental clinics, pharmacies, and retail outlets, along with the continuous premiumization of products, further strengthens North America's leadership in the global oral rinses market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Oral Rinses companies include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Kenvue (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Haleon Group of Companies (UK), Unilever (UK), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Amway (US), SUNSTAR Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Perrigo Company plc (Ireland), Dabur (India), Himalaya Wellness Company (India), Kao Corporation (Japan), Opella Healthcare Group SAS (France), SmartMouth (US), Dentaid Ltd. (Spain), CloSYS (US), SCANDERRA GmbH (Switzerland), Pearlie White (Singapore), Wild (Switzerland), Boka (US), Perfora (India), Salt Oral Care (India), OraBio, Inc. (US), and Lumineux (US).

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Oral Rinses Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment & Funding Context

Investment in businesses serving the oral rinses market includes venture funding for emerging oral care brands and corporate spending on established product portfolios. In 2023, Perfora secured USD 2.5 million in a funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investors including Sauce.vc. The transaction adviser identified alcohol-free probiotic mouthwash among Perfora's products, alongside toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other oral care offerings.

Established suppliers are also identifying oral care as an investment priority. In January 2026, Church & Dwight named growth of its oral care portfolio around TheraBreath among its strategic initiatives for 2026-2030. Following its acquisition of Mundipharma's consumer health portfolio, iNova stated plans to invest in and support the Betadine brand. These disclosures suggest opportunities for investment in product development, brand awareness, and distribution, while covering portfolios broader than oral rinses alone.

Access to capital remains selective. Perfora's January 2025 review described difficulties raising funds during 2024, together with manufacturing and quality-control challenges that affected product availability. For oral rinse suppliers, this points to the importance of dependable production and repeat purchase, alongside innovation when converting investment into sustained sales.

Revenue Shift Context

Company disclosures suggest that revenue opportunities in the oral rinses market are broadening through formulations positioned around specific oral care needs, repeat household purchases, and wider distribution. In October 2023, Kenvue introduced the Listerine Clinical Solutions line, comprising Gum Health, Breath Defense, and Teeth Strength mouthwashes. The company planned initial availability at Walmart in the US by the end of that month, followed by distribution through additional outlets in early 2024. This illustrates how established suppliers are expanding their rinse portfolios through differentiated benefits and staged retail launches.

The commercial contribution of established rinse brands is evident in Church & Dwight's fourth-quarter 2025 results, which identified TheraBreath mouthwash as a contributor to domestic organic sales growth. TheraBreath also helped drive international organic growth during the quarter. These examples suggest that product differentiation and geographic expansion can support revenue growth alongside recurring demand for daily-use products. For suppliers, the commercial opportunity is to convert a clearly defined oral care need into trial and repeat purchase through consumer stores, retail pharmacies & dental dispensaries, and online distribution. Clinical support for product claims, consumer acceptance of taste and formulation, and reliable availability are therefore relevant competitive priorities. This interpretation concerns the direction of commercial opportunity; the cited disclosures do not quantify a market-wide shift in revenue between oral rinse categories.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Recent transactions relevant to oral rinses involve broader consumer healthcare portfolios that contain mouthwash brands. In January 2024, iNova Pharmaceuticals completed the acquisition of Mundipharma's consumer health business, whose Betadine portfolio includes Gargle & Mouthwash products. In April 2025, CD&R acquired a 50.0% controlling stake in Opella from Sanofi. Opella's US business includes ACT oral care, linking this ownership change to the oral rinses market. In November 2025, Kimberly-Clark announced an agreement to acquire Kenvue, the owner of Listerine, at an enterprise value of approximately USD 48.7 billion. The transaction remained pending in the company's September 28, 2026, disclosure.

These transactions indicate strategic interest in established consumer health brands and their distribution capabilities. For oral rinses, their significance lies in changes to brand ownership, access to investment, and the potential to expand geographic reach. The transaction values cover the wider acquired businesses and should not be interpreted as valuations of their oral rinse portfolios.

ORAL RINSES MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description April 2025 Controlling Stake Acquisition CD&R Opella

Seller: Sanofi CD&R completed the acquisition of a 50.0% controlling stake on April 30, 2025. Sanofi retained 48.2% and Bpifrance held 1.8%. The portfolio includes ACT oral care; the deal covers Opella's wider consumer healthcare business. January 2024 Business Acquisition iNova Mundipharma Consumer Health Business iNova completed this business acquisition on January 31, 2024. The acquired portfolio is anchored by Betadine, which includes Gargle & Mouthwash products. The transaction also covers non-rinse consumer health categories.

Company Revenue Share Details

The oral rinses market is highly competitive, with established consumer healthcare companies and specialized oral care manufacturers competing across therapeutic, cosmetic, antiseptic, fluoride, and natural oral rinse products. Key participants include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Haleon Group of Companies, and Sunstar Suisse AG. These companies focus on product innovation, brand development, expanding distribution networks, and offering differentiated formulations to address diverse consumer needs and strengthen their market positions.

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