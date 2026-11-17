infiniFi Launches & Airdrops INFI Token, Expanding Protocol Utility and Institutional Participation

INFI debuts with token locking incentives, institutional purchase agreements, and new opportunities for ecosystem participation.

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- infiniFi, a decentralized finance protocol bringing institutional-grade yield opportunities onchain, today announced the official launch of its native token, INFI, marking a major milestone in the protocol's continued growth and expansion into institutional finance.

The launch introduces a new token utility, including 600,000 INFI allocated for distribution to eligible token lockers over the first year, rewarding long-term participation and alignment with the protocol. Additional utility includes future governance, emissions allocation, and expanded ecosystem participation.

The TGE follows a period of significant growth for infiniFi, which has raised over $6 million in funding, including a $3.1 million seed round led by Electric Capital. The protocol recently introduced infiniFi Prime, expanding its infrastructure to serve institutions, funds, and fintech platforms seeking scalable access to onchain yield.

Institutional interest in INFI has already materialized through token purchase agreements, reflecting early alignment with the protocol's long-term vision. As Prime expands, INFI is expected to play an increasingly important role in institutional participation, ecosystem incentives, and protocol operations.

INFI will launch simultaneously on Ethereum Mainnet and Base, alongside planned listings on major centralized exchanges, expanding accessibility and liquidity for participants across the ecosystem.

As part of the launch, 8.3% of INFI's total supply was made available to early participants from infiniFi's first two rewards seasons. Registered users will receive their allocations directly into their wallets on November 17, with tokens initially non-transferable before unlocking simultaneously one hour after distribution.

"INFI marks a new chapter for infiniFi," said [Rob Montgomery, CEO/ Founder]. "From our earliest users to the institutions now building alongside us, we've created an ecosystem where participants can align with and help shape the future of finance."

The launch also coincides with infiniFi's third rewards season, introducing new opportunities to earn rewards through token holding, protocol activity, and ecosystem participation.

About infiniFi

infiniFi is a decentralized finance protocol delivering risk-adjusted yield through transparent onchain capital allocation. Its fractional reserve architecture and senior/junior capital structure provide differentiated yield opportunities for individual and institutional participants.

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