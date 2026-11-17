NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / In this final episode of the series, host Angélique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance, is joined by Manea Sweeney from Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand and Frauke Menzel from GINGER HPC in Germany to explore climate and infrastructure resilience. Two very different projects frame the conversation: Te Ara Tupua, a coastal walking and cycling link and seawall on Wellington Harbour, and the Rhein-Main-Link, an underground transmission project connecting renewable energy from northern Germany with the Rhine-Main region.

We explore how infrastructure planning is responding to a changing climate, from building adaptability into coastal protection to understanding the ground and groundwater conditions beneath major energy infrastructure. The discussion considers how planners, engineers and asset owners balance environmental protection, community needs and long-term investment decisions.

Closing the series, we reflect on the value of sharing knowledge globally and applying it locally to help communities and organisations prepare for an uncertain future.

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Time Stamps

00:00:00 - Welcome and the growing importance of climate resilience

00:00:32 - Introducing the projects and guests

00:01:27 - Why climate resilience matters for infrastructure planning

00:03:04 - Personal perspectives on resilience and place

00:05:14 - How planning has changed over the past two decades

00:07:43 - Te Ara Tupua: coastal resilience and connectivity

00:09:00 - Protecting infrastructure and creating transport connections

00:09:42 - Designing for climate change and future adaptation

00:11:02 - Mana whenua partnerships and shaping the project

00:13:29 - Rhein-Main-Link: connecting renewable energy with demand

00:15:19 - GINGER HPC's role in energy transition infrastructure

00:16:40 - Ground conditions, groundwater and responsible construction

00:18:09 - Water management, soil protection and approvals

00:19:15 - Balancing environmental, social, cultural and economic outcomes

00:23:47 - How legislation and consenting shape delivery

00:26:55 - Meaningful engagement with communities and indigenous partners

00:30:52 - Sharing lessons across projects and regions

00:34:53 - Trends in environmental and urban planning

00:37:13 - Practical steps for planning in a changing climate

00:38:50 - Closing reflections, bonus episode preview and series wrap-up

Guest Quotes

'Sometimes resisting is important, but better investment decisions are about adaptation.' - Manea

'We produce a lot of energy, but there's no infrastructure to transport it' - Frauke

Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-coastlines-to-power-lines-infrastructure-for-a-changing-cli-1252601