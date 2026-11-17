NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / In this final episode of the series, host Angélique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance, is joined by Manea Sweeney from Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand and Frauke Menzel from GINGER HPC in Germany to explore climate and infrastructure resilience. Two very different projects frame the conversation: Te Ara Tupua, a coastal walking and cycling link and seawall on Wellington Harbour, and the Rhein-Main-Link, an underground transmission project connecting renewable energy from northern Germany with the Rhine-Main region.
We explore how infrastructure planning is responding to a changing climate, from building adaptability into coastal protection to understanding the ground and groundwater conditions beneath major energy infrastructure. The discussion considers how planners, engineers and asset owners balance environmental protection, community needs and long-term investment decisions.
Closing the series, we reflect on the value of sharing knowledge globally and applying it locally to help communities and organisations prepare for an uncertain future.
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Time Stamps
- 00:00:00 - Welcome and the growing importance of climate resilience
- 00:00:32 - Introducing the projects and guests
- 00:01:27 - Why climate resilience matters for infrastructure planning
- 00:03:04 - Personal perspectives on resilience and place
- 00:05:14 - How planning has changed over the past two decades
- 00:07:43 - Te Ara Tupua: coastal resilience and connectivity
- 00:09:00 - Protecting infrastructure and creating transport connections
- 00:09:42 - Designing for climate change and future adaptation
- 00:11:02 - Mana whenua partnerships and shaping the project
- 00:13:29 - Rhein-Main-Link: connecting renewable energy with demand
- 00:15:19 - GINGER HPC's role in energy transition infrastructure
- 00:16:40 - Ground conditions, groundwater and responsible construction
- 00:18:09 - Water management, soil protection and approvals
- 00:19:15 - Balancing environmental, social, cultural and economic outcomes
- 00:23:47 - How legislation and consenting shape delivery
- 00:26:55 - Meaningful engagement with communities and indigenous partners
- 00:30:52 - Sharing lessons across projects and regions
- 00:34:53 - Trends in environmental and urban planning
- 00:37:13 - Practical steps for planning in a changing climate
- 00:38:50 - Closing reflections, bonus episode preview and series wrap-up
Guest Quotes
'Sometimes resisting is important, but better investment decisions are about adaptation.' - Manea
'We produce a lot of energy, but there's no infrastructure to transport it' - Frauke
Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Inogen Alliance
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-coastlines-to-power-lines-infrastructure-for-a-changing-cli-1252601