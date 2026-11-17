Purchases of nearly 316,000 EPEAT registered products generated an estimated $9.44 million in savings from FY2023 through FY2025

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / The Global Electronics Council (GEC) today released "Purchasing with Purpose: How Massachusetts Drives Climate Action with EPEAT," a case study documenting how the Commonwealth uses public procurement to advance climate and environmental goals. Between fiscal years 2023 and 2025, Massachusetts purchased 315,897 EPEAT registered products. According to the case study, estimates developed by the Commonwealth's Operational Services Division (OSD) using the EPEAT Benefits Calculator show those purchases generated $9.44 million in cost savings and avoided more than 50,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The case study offers other governments a practical model for embedding sustainability into everyday purchasing rather than leaving individual buyers to evaluate environmental claims transaction by transaction. By integrating EPEAT into statewide IT contract specifications, Massachusetts aligns procurement with its climate goals while giving agencies access to electronics that meet workplace needs.

"Procurement can do more than meet immediate needs," said Bob Mitchell, CEO of the Global Electronics Council. "Massachusetts shows how EPEAT can help organizations connect sustainability commitments with everyday decisions. For public and private organizations alike, the opportunity is to make sustainability part of the purchasing process and use credible data to understand the difference those choices make."

The purchases included 298,656 computers and displays, 9,392 imaging devices, 7,031 mobile phones and 818 servers, with total spending exceeding $237 million. OSD's estimates also show energy savings of more than 212 million kilowatt-hours, water savings of more than 464 million liters and solid-waste reductions of more than 4.5 million kilograms over FY2023-FY2025. The benefits were estimated using vendor-reported purchasing data and the EPEAT Benefits Calculator.

"Putting EPEAT into our Statewide Contracts helps make sustainability part of the purchasing process, rather than a separate decision for every buyer," said Mark Fine, assistant secretary for operational services at OSD. "Pairing clear product requirements with buyer guidance and vendor reporting gives us a practical way to put policy into action and track results. Our advice to other public purchasers is to build sustainability into the contract from the start and make it easier for buyers to choose products that meet those goals."

OSD's Climate and Sustainability Unit and Category Management Unit translate environmental policy into contract specifications, buyer guidance and vendor reporting. Massachusetts requires EPEAT registration for computers, displays, and imaging equipment under relevant Statewide Contracts. For servers and network equipment under its ITT85 telecommunications contract, the Commonwealth gives preference to products that are EPEAT Bronze or higher and carry the EPEAT Climate+ designation, alongside required state energy and water efficiency standards.

The case study also details how buyer training, quarterly vendor sales reports, and compliance reviews support implementation. As an EPEAT Climate+ Leader, Massachusetts uses a phased, market-sensitive approach to encourage more sustainable digital infrastructure while maintaining competition. Public purchasers seeking to apply these lessons can use the case study to inform contract requirements, supplier engagement, and measurement of purchasing outcomes. Visit gec.org to view the full case study.

Massachusetts' approach builds on Executive Orders 515 and 594 and the Commonwealth's broader decarbonization framework. The case study describes how integrating credible ecolabels into procurement can turn policy commitments into purchasing requirements and measurable results.

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) envisions a world with only sustainable electronic technology that enhances the well-being of people and planet. Our mission is to accelerate the transformation of markets toward prioritizing the most sustainable electronic products and services.

As stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel, we set global standards for electronics that empower brands, their value chains, and their buyers to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Through our thought leadership, advocacy, and EPEAT ecolabel, GEC is helping to reshape the electronics industry into a driving force for environmental preservation and global well-being.

About the EPEAT Ecolabel

EPEAT is a leading global ecolabel for electronics products independently verified to meet science-based criteria. It enables electronics brands to distinguish their products in the market and gives buyers greater transparency. Public and private institutions around the world use EPEAT to turn routine procurement into reductions in environmental and social impact.

EPEAT criteria address climate, chemicals of concern, circularity, and responsible supply chains, helping purchasers evaluate multiple environmental and social priorities through a single ecolabel.

Since EPEAT launched in 2006, procurement professionals have reported purchases of more than 2.7 billion EPEAT registered products, generating cost savings exceeding $34 billion and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 341 million metric tons.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Erik Fessler

Senior Manager, Global Communications

Global Electronics Council

+1 (971) 380-4088

efessler@gec.org

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SOURCE: Global Electronics Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/massachusetts-uses-epeat-procurement-to-avoid-more-than-50-000-m-1252600