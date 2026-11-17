Novata's 2026 State of Sustainability Report finds that connecting ESG performance to financial outcomes remains a major challenge, as sustainability teams take on increasing workloads.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Novata, the sustainability data management platform for private markets, today released the "2026 State of Sustainability Report," the second edition of its annual research examining the priorities, challenges, and opportunities facing sustainability teams today. The report finds that 44% of respondents to Novata's 2026 Sustainability Leaders Survey cite difficulty linking ESG impact to financial or business metrics as their biggest measurement challenge, up from 30% last year.

Where Sustainability Teams Stand in 2026

Sustainability's influence is rising. 11% of respondents say sustainability became much more influential in business strategy and decision-making over the past 12 months, and 36% say it became somewhat more influential.

Key findings from the report include the following areas of focus for sustainability leaders:

• Showing value in financial terms. Improved stakeholder trust and reputation (49%) and meeting investor or lender expectations (49%) remain the most commonly reported sources of sustainability value, and sustainable finance and investment fluency, cited by 33% as a skill missing in-house, is now the most common skills gap.

• Managing workloads and budgets. 72% say their workload increased, including 27% who say it rose significantly. The share of respondents citing the need to secure sustainability budget and resources as a top concern rose from 21% to 34%; and 18% of respondents report a decrease in their sustainability budget this year.

• Putting AI to work. 58% already use AI in their sustainability work, yet only 26% use it across multiple workflows.

• Managing AI risk. The AI-related risks sustainability functions are addressing include data privacy, security, or confidentiality (54%) and the accuracy and reliability of AI outputs (41%).

"At Novata, we believe sustainability data should do more than support reporting. It should help organizations make better business decisions. Now in its second year, this research helps us understand how sustainability leaders are navigating changing expectations. The findings highlight a familiar yet growing challenge: as sustainability takes on a greater role in business strategy, leaders face increasing pressure to demonstrate its value," said Josh Green, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Novata.

As sustainability teams expand their remit across the business, technology can play an important role in helping them make the most of existing resources.

"As sustainability teams take on broader responsibilities, finding ways to make the most of their time and expertise becomes increasingly important. When teams leverage technology to streamline manual processes and centralize data, they have more capacity to focus on analysis, engage business leaders, and identify opportunities to create value," said Meredith Binder, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Novata.

Turning Insights Into Action

The findings point to important opportunities for sustainability teams: strengthen the connection between sustainability performance and business outcomes, invest in more efficient data management processes, and adopt technology thoughtfully. As expectations continue to grow, teams that can translate sustainability data into actionable business insights will be better positioned to inform decisions around risk, resilience, and long-term value.

Explore the full report: Read Novata's second annual 2026 State of Sustainability Report for the complete findings, year-over-year comparisons, and insights from 143 sustainability professionals.

Join us for a deeper dive: Novata will host a webinar on December 1 at 11 a.m. ET, exploring the report's key findings and what they mean for the future of sustainability leadership.

About the Survey

The report draws on Novata's 2026 Sustainability Leaders Survey, 143 eligible respondents. A total of 267 responses were received. After applying quality criteria, 143 were eligible for inclusion. Respondents have some connection to Novata, so the findings describe this group of sustainability professionals rather than the sustainability profession or market as a whole. Year-on-year figures are adjusted for regional and industry mix and may differ by a few points from raw counts or from figures published in the 2025 report. Figures for questions new in 2026 are unadjusted.

To learn more and read the full 2026 State of Sustainability Report, visit Novata's website.

About Novata

Novata's solutions make it easy for organizations to achieve their sustainability goals and create value. Our trusted sustainability management platform and advisory practice empowers organizations to automate data collection and reporting, streamline carbon accounting, simplify regulations, benchmark performance, and monitor risk.

Backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, Microsoft, Motive Partners, Omidyar Network, Northern Trust and S&P Global, Novata is majority controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees, and is a B-Corp-certified public benefit corporation.

Learn more at www.novata.com.

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SOURCE: Novata

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-novata-report-finds-sustainability-leaders-facing-growing-pre-1252615