Emerita's Board calls fears of a quick Falcon settlement 'unfounded'. The Concerned Shareholders ask it to put that and three commitments in writing before shareholders vote.

On 16 November the Board put "settlement alternatives relating to the Company's Falcon claims" and "a potential sale of the Company" into a strategic review that it says "will proceed independently from any shareholder meeting process".

The Concerned Shareholders ask the Board for three commitments: no Falcon settlement and no agreement to sell the Company before shareholders vote, and court or shareholder approval of any Falcon settlement after that; no shares issued in a raise to vote at the meeting; and an early meeting date.

There is nothing for shareholders to do at this time.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - PM Super Fund, PM1 Trust, The Zip Two Trust and Scott Blair (together, the "Concerned Shareholders"), who together own more than 5% of the outstanding common shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) ("Emerita" or the "Company"), today responded to the two news releases Emerita issued on 16 November 2026.

What the Board announced

Emerita's Board has approved a review of strategic alternatives. The options it lists include "potential strategic, financing or settlement alternatives relating to the Company's Falcon claims" and "corporate combinations, mergers or a potential sale of the Company". The Board describes the review as, in part, a response to the special meeting the Concerned Shareholders requisitioned on 3 November. It says the review "will proceed independently from any shareholder meeting process".

In a letter released the same day, Mr. Belan, the Executive Chairman, wrote that "the assertion that the Board intends to force a quick or improper settlement of Falcon is also unfounded".

Emerita's need for capital

Mr. Belan says that Mr. Peters "has prematurely and preemptively tried to block Emerita from raising equity before the requisitioned meeting". That is incorrect and not what we have asked. The Company can raise equity capital but we have asked that any shares issued before the meeting do not vote at the meeting. Any strategic investor should have no issue with that. Shareholders' voices deserve to be heard, and the directors whose removal is proposed should not choose who votes on it.

We have also written to the TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario Securities Commission. No placement can close without the TSX Venture Exchange's acceptance, and we have asked it to make any acceptance conditional on the new shares not being voted at the meeting. We have told the Commission that if Emerita moves to issue voting shares before the meeting without that condition, we will apply at once to the Capital Markets Tribunal to stop them being voted.

Mr. Belan says that electing the Concerned Shareholders' nominees could trigger a change-of-control default under Emerita's credit agreement with Nebari, and the repayment of about US$7.5 million. The definition in the credit agreement Emerita has filed does not apply to directors who were "appointed, approved or endorsed by members of the board". The risk he describes is one the Board can remove. Has the Board even sought Nebari's consent?

Read the small print. Mr. Belan's letter warns of 'insolvency or formal restructuring'. Its own disclaimer says those scenarios 'describe potential risks, not expected outcomes', and that they 'assume no lender waiver or consent' from Nebari. The letter says we have hurt Emerita's access to capital, while the strategic review assumes 'that capital markets will remain accessible'. And while Mr. Belan promises 'more regular updates', Emerita 'does not intend to disclose developments in the review unless and until disclosure is required by law or the Board approves a specific transaction'. That is why shareholders need these commitments now.

Commitment to Core Business

Mr. Belan says we want to 'turn Emerita into a litigation company'. That is again incorrect. We do not, and we have said so publicly since August.

We are on record being fully committed to the core business in Spain and developing the IBW assets. We have never suggested that litigating the return of the Falcon Project become the sole focus; just that it receive urgent protections in light of developments at Lithium Ionic. We are also on record as fully supporting Emerita's CEO, Joaquin Merino-Marquez, whose deep experience with these assets is important to unlocking their value.

The requisition does not seek to remove Mr. Merino-Marquez or Mr. Ahlenius, and we want both to stay. When the requisition was lodged, we asked the Board not to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer before shareholders have voted. Will the Board give that commitment?

What changed

Mr. Belan points out that the Concerned Shareholders supported him at the AGM and wonders why we don't now. It's simple. The withhold campaign at the AGM was about who should oversee the Falcon litigation. At that time Mr. Belan had joined the Board only in June and bore no responsibility for the events behind the Falcon claim, and there needed to be a functioning Board. So, what changed? We now judge Mr. Belan on what he has done and what he has not done. Since August he has become Executive Chairman and no longer independent; the Board has filled two seats itself, despite PM Super Fund asking three times in writing that shareholders fill them; and it has not committed to court or shareholder approval of any Falcon settlement.

Then there is the stock price, and the Board's hand in it. The PFS was delayed, according to Mr. Belan, to allow for a thorough technical review. However, when issued, the PFS raised questions about the project's economics, as Mr. Belan himself acknowledges. In our opinion, that was mainly because the Company did none of its usual public engagement to explain it and the market was left to flounder. The technical report, dated 14 October, was not filed until 3 November, five days after the PFS was announced.

Unlike at the AGM, shareholders will have a choice at the requisitioned meeting. Mr. Belan has cast us as both reckless disrupters and as seeking control of Emerita. Let's see who is really seeking control. The Concerned Shareholders collectively own more than 5% of the issued stock - a very long way from a controlling position. Two of our three nominees, Mr. Elinesky and Mr. Findlay, have no agreement with us about how they will act or vote as directors. That said, our positions are material to us, so why would we jeopardise the Company in any way? As shareholders, we only want what is best for shareholders.

Mr. Belan says the directors who lost majority support did not take part in appointing their replacements. Yet Emerita's 16 September release, announcing those appointments, quoted him crediting Ms. Stretch and Ms. Bento with ensuring that "new Directors and Management have been recruited". And who decided Mr. Belan should be Executive Chairman? Who decided on his terms of employment, including his "standard change-of-control provision"? Its amount has not been disclosed, despite our requests.

Who decided that the Special Committee would be replaced by what Mr. Belan calls a "management-led structure": himself, his subordinate the Chief Financial Officer and one appointed director? Emerita has not announced an independent lead director, and it would seem Mr. Belan is in effective control of Emerita's destiny. Shareholders didn't sign up for that.

Three commitments

Based on the foregoing, the Concerned Shareholders call on the Board, as we have in the past, for three simple commitments. If, as the Board would have you believe, it is acting in shareholders' interests, these should be easy commitments to give.

1. Court or shareholder approval of any Falcon settlement. No settlement, release or sale of the Falcon claims, and no agreement to sell the Company, before shareholders have voted at the requisitioned meeting. After that, any settlement of the Falcon claims to be put to the court or shareholders for approval. PM Super Fund has asked the Board for such a commitment on numerous occasions, most recently in its counsel's letter of 6 November, requesting a response by 13 November. The Board has not responded to its requests.

2. No shares issued in a raise to decide the vote. The Executive Chairman has said that, if it is in the Company's best interests, the Board "will proceed to seek funding". Emerita can raise money. It should not, however, allow shares issued from any such raise to vote on the removal of the directors who issued them. The Board can fix the record date for the meeting before any placement closes, so that new shares cannot be voted at it.

3. An early meeting. Under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), the Board must call the meeting within 21 days of receiving the requisition, that is, by 24 November. Mr. Belan blames the Concerned Shareholders for creating uncertainty. We all want certainty so we ask the Board to call the meeting for the earliest practicable date. The Board has said the strategic review will proceed independently of the meeting, so it should not be a reason to delay it. If the Board does not call the meeting, the Concerned Shareholders may call it themselves.

The Concerned Shareholders and our nominees have not agreed to anything with anyone about any transaction involving Emerita, its Falcon claim or its financing, before or after the meeting. None of us intends to acquire a controlling stake in Emerita, through a financing or otherwise.

What happens next

Mr. Belan says we have no plan. Our objectives for the Board were published on 3 November, and our nominees will set out their plans, including for financing, before shareholders vote. There is nothing for shareholders to do at this time.

About the Concerned Shareholders

PM Super Fund is an Australia-based private superannuation fund, and PM1 Trust an Australia-based private trust, each focused on long-term ownership of businesses. Wayne Peters is the sole director of the trustee of each. The Zip Two Trust is an inter-vivos trust established for the main benefit of Edward Truant and his family; Edward Truant is its trustee. Scott Blair is a long-term investor. The Concerned Shareholders have engaged Goodmans LLP as special situations counsel and Advisense Partners as strategic advisor.

Contacts

Falcon Is Worth Fighting For. It Needs Directors Who Will. 3 November 2026:

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322217/Falcon-Is-Worth-Fighting-For.-It-Needs-Directors-Who-Will.

PM Super Fund's 14 October 2026 letter to shareholders:

https://cdn-ceo-ca.s3.amazonaws.com/1lcv1pt-PMSF_Operation_Transparency_Letter%2014.10.26.pdf

Important disclosures

Not a solicitation. This news release is issued by the Concerned Shareholders, who requisitioned a special meeting of Emerita's shareholders on 3 November 2026 (the "Meeting"). No meeting has yet been called. This news release is not, and is not intended to be, a solicitation of proxies within the meaning of applicable securities and corporate laws. The Concerned Shareholders are not seeking, and will not accept, proxies at this time, and are not asking shareholders to enter into any voting agreement or commitment. They will comply with the requirements that apply to any solicitation they may undertake in the future.

Allegations not proven. The claims advanced in Emerita's Statement of Claim, and the allegations made in the enforcement proceeding commenced by the Ontario Securities Commission, are allegations only and have not been proven. Each person named as a defendant or respondent is entitled to the presumption of innocence and to defend the allegations against them. Lithium Ionic says it is the rightful owner of the Bandeira project.

Statements of opinion. Statements about the significance of events and the Board's decisions are the opinions of the Concerned Shareholders, held in good faith.

Information from public sources. Information about Emerita comes from its news releases of 16 September and 16 November 2026 and its public filings, including its credit agreement with Nebari. The Concerned Shareholders have not independently verified it.

Forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information, including about the calling and timing of the Meeting, the Board's response, the strategic review, any financing or share issuance, the Falcon claims, and the Concerned Shareholders' intentions. It reflects the Concerned Shareholders' current views and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including decisions of the Board, other shareholders, lenders, courts and regulators. Actual results may differ materially. The Concerned Shareholders do not undertake to update it, except as required by law.

Not an offer or advice. This news release is not an offer to buy or sell securities, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities, and is not investment, legal, financial or tax advice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324483