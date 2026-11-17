The Oxide Cloud Computer comes to SC26 and is currently available for HPC data center deployments

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Oxide Computer Company today announced that it is shipping qualified Micron memory and storage products in its second-generation on-premises Cloud Computer. SC26 attendees can see the Oxide compute sled, equipped with Micron data center products, at the Oxide booth (#6114) this week. Micron has also invested in Oxide through Micron Ventures, reflecting confidence in Oxide's integrated approach to customer-owned cloud infrastructure.

Enterprise companies increasingly need cloud operating capabilities for workloads that must remain in customer-owned environments due to security, sovereignty, latency, or operational control requirements. The Oxide Cloud Computer addresses these needs through a rack-scale system that brings purpose-built compute, memory, storage, networking and fully integrated, open source cloud software together as one comprehensive platform.

The largest of Oxide's three memory configurations provides 12 Micron 128GB DDR5 RDIMMs for a total of 1.5 TiB of memory. Up to 10 Micron 7600 SSDs provide the system's NVMe block storage, which can be configured as distributed or local storage, while two Micron 7450 SSDs act as the boot drives. At rack scale, Oxide's Cloud Computer supports configurations with up to 24 second-generation compute sleds, up to 36 TiB of DRAM, and up to 6.5 PiB of storage.[1]

"We are elated to have Micron as an investor in Oxide. Since our founding in 2019, Oxide has been an iconoclast, believing that on-prem cloud computing demanded an integrated offering, with co-designed hardware and software," said Bryan Cantrill, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Oxide. "Where others see commodities, we see foundational technologies - and we believe that deep integration with the right partners yields the most innovative products. Our relationship with Micron embodies this belief: by combining their memory and storage technology innovations and best-in-class products with our systems and software expertise, we deliver the revolution of cloud computing to the on-prem data center - offering the economic and security advantages of owning infrastructure, while eliminating much of its traditional operational burden."

At a high-performance computing (HPC) center, the Oxide Cloud Computer runs services that researchers need outside of batch queues. Each team or project runs in an isolated tenant space, with set resource quotas. Researchers provision virtual machines via self-service through the API, CLI, or web console. Oxide provides standard VMs and containers, so existing tools work out of the box, and Terraform and Ansible deployments can instantiate the Slurm and Flux schedulers on Oxide.

"AI and data-intensive workloads are changing how enterprises design compute infrastructure in their own data centers," said Jeremy Werner, senior vice president and general manager of Micron's Core Data Center Business Unit. "Micron DDR5 RDIMMs and Micron 7000-series SSDs help Oxide Cloud Computer customers achieve cloud-scale capabilities within infrastructure they own and control."

Oxide will be exhibiting at SC26 at McCormick Place in Chicago from Nov. 16 - 19.

For more information on Oxide's work with HPC centers and second-generation sled specifications, visit:

https://oxide.computer/solutions/hpc

https://oxide.computer/product/specifications

About Oxide

Oxide Computer Company is the creator of the Cloud Computer, a rack-scale system with fully unified hardware and open source software purpose-built to deliver hyperscale cloud computing to on-premises data centers. Oxide gives developers the elasticity, programmability, and unified control of the cloud while enabling enterprises to retain ownership of their infrastructure for greater security, latency, sovereignty and cost predictability. Founded in 2019, Oxide is based in Emeryville, California.

Media Contact

media@oxide.computer

[1] Actual specifications vary by configuration.

SOURCE: Oxide Computer Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oxide-integrates-micron-data-center-memory-and-storage-into-its-s-1251590