Unwrap the creativity of Illinois Makers this holiday season and find out how more small businesses can join the program

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's (DCEO), Illinois Office of Tourism, today released its annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide, featuring 15 small businesses from across the state that are part of the Illinois Made program. The guide includes a collection of handcrafted goods and unique experiences that will make the perfect gift this holiday season. The guide also includes special gifts from The Illinois State Fair and curated product boxes from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

"Small businesses contribute so much to Illinois, from creating jobs and supporting local economies to bringing creativity and character to our communities," said DCEO Director Kirstin Richards. "The Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide is a reminder that some of the most thoughtful gifts can be found right in our own communities. We know there are many other small businesses across Illinois with something special to offer, and we hope they'll give us the opportunity to spotlight their work by applying to the program."

Launched in 2016, the Illinois Made program includes 277 Makers from across the state. The Illinois Office of Tourism is accepting applications to join the program through December 31, 2026. A new class of Makers will be announced in 2027.

2026 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide

View the complete Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide.

Holiday Host Essentials

The Fire Doll Artisan Chandlery, Champaign - Make a statement at your holiday party with The Fire Doll Artisan Chandlery's Christmas Hearth Rustic Dough Bowl Soy Candle ($38.50). This handcrafted and hand-poured 3-wick candle will create a warm glow for your guests. Once the wax is gone, the wooden dough bowl is perfect for repurposing - a gift that keeps giving!

Chicago Ornament Company, Chicago - Show your pride and adorn your tree with a Chicago Star Ornament ($25). This handcrafted glass ornament is a festive take on the city's flag.

Lynfred Winery, Roselle - Cheers to loved ones this holiday season with a glass of Christmas Spiced Wine ($15). Available in both red and white, this mulled wine will keep you warm with holiday cheer.

Marcoot Jersey Creamery, Greenville - Dazzle your guests with a sumptuous charcuterie board using the Crowd Pleaser Gift Box ($59.99). Each box is full of two different handmade cheeses, a cheese spread, and creamy fudge that will bring comfort and joy to all this holiday season.

Warm & Cozy Must-Haves

Mion Artisan Soap Co., St. Charles - Unwrap the gift of relaxation with a Bath Bomb Set ($32). Each set is equipped with an enchanting set of four handmade bath bombs crafted to help soothe and uplift spirits.

Bee Coco Candle, Geneva - Keep it warm and cozy inside with a Snow Day Candle ($27.50). Notes of juniper, mint and eucalyptus evoke a winter wonderland, filling your home with a fresh, woodsy scent all season long.

Happy by Chocolate, Roselle - Cozy up next to a warm fire and enjoy a cheerful cup of Artisan Drinking Chocolate ($16). This rich, velvety blend is handcrafted with premium dark chocolate, vanilla bean, and sea salt.

Flavors of the Season

Lagomarcino's Confectionary, Moline - Savor the festive flavors of Homemade Peppermint Bark (1 lb., $33.95). Since 1908, this Quad Cities institution has been sweetening up the holidays with indulgent treats you can share with loved ones or enjoy solo.

Great American Popcorn Co., Galena - Enhance your holiday snacking with the Cheese Lover Box ($73.70). Each box features six bags of crowd-pleasing cheesy flavors like bacon and cheddar and parmesan and garlic that you can enjoy while watching your favorite holiday movie.

Pulliam Creek Farms Candle Company, Harrisburg - Sweeten your holiday with Old Fashioned Candy ($8.50 each). Whether you prefer peanut brittle or cinnamon candy, each bag offers a nostalgic handmade treat that all ages can enjoy.

Janie's Mill, Ashkum - Impress your guests with a fresh loaf of homemade bread using a Sourdough Starter Kit ($26.95). A delicious addition to your holiday table, perfect for serving alongside your favorite dishes.

Experiences to Remember

Locavore Farm, Grant Park - Gift foodies a ticket to the Dine on the Land Chef Series ($195 per person). Michelin-starred chefs, James Beard Award winners, Food Network personalities, and emerging talents use ingredients from the farm to create a special multi-course farm-to-table dining experience.

Edgewater Candles, Chicago - Gift the experience of creating a signature scent at a Candle Making Class ($60 per person). Each hands-on class guides participants through the fundamentals of candle making while encouraging creativity as you create a scent that is unique to you.

Black Band Distillery, Peoria - Did you know Peoria was known as "Whiskey City" prior to Prohibition? Learn more about the history and see how award-winning whiskey is made on a Distillery Tour ($20 per person). The tour concludes with a selected sampling of the most popular spirits. Cheers!

Scratch Goods, Chicago - Skincare enthusiasts can create their own masks at The Mask Bar ($65+ per person). Whether you want to hydrate and plump or clean and exfoliate, each 60-minute session allows participants to customize their own skincare experience with handmade beauty products.

Illinois State Fair Products

Illinois' Best Blue Ribbon Cookbook - Give the gift of award-winning recipes this holiday season with the Illinois' Best Blue Ribbon Cookbook ($25). Featuring more than 280 winning recipes from the 2026 Illinois State Fair, it's a thoughtful pick for the home cook on your list.

Illinois State Fair Passes - Temperatures are frosty, but Summer is right around the corner! The Illinois State Fair is giving you the opportunity to plan ahead by purchasing a Mega Pass ($70), which will give you access to unlimited rides each day. See you in Springfield on August 12-22, 2027!

Illinois Department of Agriculture Product Boxes

The Illinois Product Holiday Box and Favorites Box - The Illinois Department of Agriculture is offering two exclusive gift boxes featuring great products made right here in Illinois. The Illinois Product Holiday Box ($40) features ten holiday goodies , including hot chocolate marshmallows, Christmas jam, popcorn, and more! The Illinois Product Favorites Box ($60) includes ten unique products including hot honey, BBQ sauce, caramel popcorn, ribeye seasoning, and more!

For more information on Illinois Made, including information on how to apply to become a Maker, visit Enjoyillinois.com/Illinoismade.

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About the Illinois Office of Tourism

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Office of Tourism manages industry efforts that result in sustainable and significant economic and quality-of-life benefits for Illinois residents. We are committed to making Illinois a model of inclusivity and a celebration of diversity. To learn more, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324385