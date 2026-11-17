Messagepoint today announced that it has been named a Leader in Aspire CCS's new AI Intelligent Communications Platforms (ICP-AI) grid, part of the Aspire Customer Communications Management (CCM) Leaderboard.

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Messagepoint is positioned as a Leader in Aspire CCS's AI Intelligent Communications Platform Leaderboard 2026

Aspire's ICP-AI grid provides enterprises with an independent assessment of how AI is being applied across CCM platforms. The evaluation examines the AI features and capabilities vendors deliver to customers, as well as their strategies for advancing AI across the communications value chain.

Messagepoint's recognition comes as AI is fundamentally changing how customer communications work gets done. While many AI applications focus on generating content or providing recommendations, Messagepoint is advancing a new operating model for CCM through agentic AI that automates the complex work of CCM.

"AI is rapidly becoming a defining factor in how enterprises evaluate CCM platforms, but there are significant differences in the depth and maturity of vendors' capabilities," said Kaspar Roos, Founder CEO of Aspire CCS. "Messagepoint stands out for its sustained investment in AI and its ability to apply it across the communications lifecycle, from content migration and optimization to quality assurance and agentic automation. Its position as a Leader reflects both the breadth of its AI capabilities today and a clear vision for how AI will reshape customer communications management."

With the introduction of MARCIEAssist, the first agentic AI capability in CCM, Messagepoint enables business users to simply describe what they want to accomplish in natural language. MARCIEAssist interprets requests, develops plans for approval, and coordinates the execution of supported actions across content, rules, data, and templates through deterministic Messagepoint APIs. This approach dramatically reduces manual effort while maintaining the governance, visibility, and control regulated organizations require.

"Messagepoint has consistently been at the forefront of AI innovation in customer communications management," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO and co-founder of Messagepoint. "Our vision has always been to fundamentally simplify how organizations create and manage complex communications. With MARCIEAssist, we're taking that vision further by moving beyond AI that simply assists users to agentic AI that plans and automates the work itself. We believe this represents a fundamental shift in the CCM operating and economic models, and we're proud to have our innovation and AI strategy recognized by Aspire."

Messagepoint's AI innovation extends beyond agentic automation. As the pioneer in AI for the CCM market, the organization's proprietary AI platform, the Messagepoint Automation, Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), also supports content rationalization, migration, optimization, translation, and quality assurance. These capabilities are integrated into the Messagepoint Communications Cloud, which combines an Intelligent Content Hub, high-performance composition, and production management to help organizations create, manage, and deliver highly personalized, regulated communications across print and digital channels.

Messagepoint Communications Cloud supports the complete customer communications lifecycle, including onboarding, content management and optimization, composition, production management, orchestration, digital delivery, quality assurance and analytics. Its cloud-based, AI-powered, API-centric architecture enables organizations to centrally manage governed content and deliver consistent, personalized batch, on-demand and ad hoc communications across print and digital channels.

For complimentary access to the leaderboard visit the Messagepoint Web site at https://www.messagepoint.com/resources/2026-aspire-ccm-leaderboard

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of AI-powered customer communications management software that transforms how complex customer communications are created, managed, and delivered. An award-winning innovator in the CCM market, Messagepoint has pioneered solutions that empower business users to manage highly personalized, regulated communications with greater speed, accuracy, and control. Today, Messagepoint leverages advanced AI, including agentic AI, to simplify the migration, optimization, authoring, management, and orchestration of communications across all channels. Organizations rely on Messagepoint to deliver exceptional customer experiences with greater efficiency, confidence, and compliance. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

About Aspire CCS

Aspire CCS is a market intelligence and strategic advisory firm helping organizations navigate transformation across customer communications and experience. We combine proprietary market data, independent analysis, and expert insight to help enterprises, technology and service providers, and investors understand the market, assess their options, and make confident decisions across Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM). Learn more at aspireccs.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Pamela Mugford

Messagepoint

pam.mugford@messagepoint.com