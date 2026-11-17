Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for a conversation with Kevin Unrath, CEO of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA | OTCQB: DYFSF | FSE: DMJ), about why the next step of the energy transition may start with equipment that is already in operation. Billions are flowing into alternative fuels, electrification and hydrogen, but fleet operators and industrial companies still need decisions that work on the balance sheet. Kevin explains why sustainability has to make economic sense to scale, why efficiency is not an alternative to decarbonization but one of its most practical accelerators, and how dynaCERT's retrofit technology lets customers act today on existing diesel equipment without replacing the capital investments they have already made. Discover why Kevin sees the transition as a multiple-step approach, what separates a successful lighthouse project from a technology that can scale economically, and why infrastructure, availability and long-term usability matter as much as technical performance. He also discusses the biggest hurdles to repeat business, from customers waiting for a final solution to the need to prove efficiency in pilots across the globe, and which awareness and alliances the industry needs over the next 12 to 36 months. Whether you're an investor, fleet operator or industry professional following decarbonization, this is a look at a company positioning itself as a bridge between today's fleets and tomorrow's solutions.