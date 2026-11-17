VASRO has updated its coverage of Spinneys 1961 Holding PLC (DFM: SPINNEYS) following its results for the nine months to September, reported on 12 November 2026.

Third-quarter revenue rose 6.9% to AED 830.9m after a 1.6% fall in the second quarter, and like-for-like sales rose 4.0%. In the UAE, about 94% of revenue, profit before tax rose 26.5% to AED 64.5m. Management now guides 2026 revenue growth of 4.5% to 5.5%, from 9% to 11%.

VASRO expects 2026 revenue of AED 3,860m, up 5.9%, a little above the new range, and 2027 revenue of AED 4,177m, up 8.2%, as the first stores in Kuwait and the Philippines open. Net cash excluding leases of AED 680m at 30 September supports a 2026 dividend of AED 0.0736 a share, a 5.9% yield.

VASRO reiterates its BUY recommendation with a target price of AED 1.55, down from AED 1.65.

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