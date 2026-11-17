Leah receives the highest possible score in nine criteria, including Innovation, Legal Operations, and Obligation Management and Contract Governance

Leah, a leading enterprise agentic AI company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms, Q4 2026.

Leah received the highest possible score (5/5) in nine evaluation criteria, including: Legal Operations, Obligation Management and Contract Governance, Contract Self-Service, Contract Analytics and Metrics, Configurability, Innovation and Partner Ecosystem.

Forrester's evaluation states: "Postsignature visibility is where Leah shines. Strong obligation management identifies and tracks commitments, while configurable workflows span intake, sourcing, onboarding and contracting. Customers can adapt the platform across procurement (buy side), sales (sell side) and legal use cases without extensive coding or IT involvement."

"A contract is a set of promises, and most enterprises lose sight of them the day the ink dries. For twenty years, enterprise software answered that by handing people insights and leaving them the work," said Sarvarth Misra, Co-founder and CEO of Leah. "We took the other road. Two years ago this market was about managing contracts. Today it is about agentic harness systems that do the contracting, and Leah moved it there. A harness puts specialist AI agents to work across the whole process, grounded in your business context, governed at every step, with human judgment where mission-critical work demands it. That is the future of contracting, and our customers are running it today. Being named a Leader, with the highest score possible in the Innovation criterion, tells us the bet was right."

Over the past year, Leah has moved its platform from software that assists to software that executes. Its latest release, Harness Builder within Leah Maestro, lets business users describe what they need in plain language and get a governed AI application built around it. Leah Maestro coordinates specialist AI agents, business knowledge and enterprise applications to run complex processes end to end, with human oversight where it matters.

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Access The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms, Q4 2026.

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About Leah

Leah is an enterprise agentic AI company. Built on a decade of contracting, legal, and procurement expertise, it autonomously runs work across the enterprise, from the contract lifecycle and legal requests to source-to-pay. Founded in London in 2015 and backed by SoftBank and Insight Partners, Leah serves 400+ global enterprises and supports mission-critical processes in regulated industries. Leah works with partners including Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, PwC and KPMG to support enterprise transformation programs globally.

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