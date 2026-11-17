Wirex Now Powers Tokenized Stocks

Live today for partners via Wirex Infrastructure, and for nearly 2 million Wirex One users

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the global stablecoin infrastructure platform, has launched Tokenized Stocks on its infrastructure, bringing US equities to millions of consumers globally*. From today, partners can offer Tokenized Stocks to their own customers via integration with Wirex's infrastructure, and Wirex One users can access them in-app.

Users* can now buy and hold tokenized versions of major US stocks 24/7/365, backed 1:1 by a share, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and many more. Built on the Base network and issued by Coinbase, Wirex's Tokenized Stocks will be available worldwide*.

Tokenized Stocks are now available for partners through a single Wirex Infrastructure API and SDK, alongside cards, accounts, digital asset trading, yield, cashback and global payouts. Partners can give their customers onchain exposure to some of the most well-known US companies without having to build the infrastructure or source the assets in-house, significantly reducing technical and operational complexity.

Wirex One, Wirex's digital wealth app built on its own infrastructure, is the first platform to go live with Tokenized Stocks. Launched in June 2026 on Circle's Arc blockchain, it now gives nearly 2 million users more choice when investing, and the flexibility to manage their wealth onchain*.

Pavel Matveev, CEO & Co-Founder of Wirex, said: "Demand for US stocks is growing, but buying them has traditionally meant paperwork, delays and friction. We're playing a major role in democratizing access to US equities as we bring the full suite of financial services onchain. Our non-custodial architecture means users can buy fractions of tokenized stocks, alongside other traditional and digital assets in a wallet they truly own, and choose a mix that suits their investment strategy."

Wirex One users* can buy Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and many more today, with new stocks such as Anthropic coming soon. Partners looking to integrate them into their platform through Wirex's infrastructure should use Wirex's contact form at: https://www.wirexapp.com/contact-us.

* Availability is limited to supported jurisdictions and subject to eligibility criteria. See full T&Cs here.

** Tokenized Stocks do not confer legal ownership of the underlying shares or any shareholder rights, such as voting rights.

Important information: This announcement is for information only and is not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell financial instruments. Tokenized Stocks are high-risk products. You may lose your entire investment, and they do not provide ownership or shareholder rights in the underlying shares or necessarily benefit from investor protection. Planned products, features and partnerships are subject to change and regulatory requirements.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is the banking layer for stablecoins. It builds the stablecoin layer under financial products: bank accounts and wallets on one ledger, card issuing on its own Visa and Mastercard principal membership, rails that move stablecoins in and local currency out, and capital products - yield, credit and markets - that end users can reach inside a partner's app. Everything runs on one platform and one API, so a company can ship one layer or all four.

Wirex is the fastest-growing stablecoin infrastructure, and the fastest in crypto-card history to reach $1 billion in annualised card spend.

Wirex's own applications, Wirex One, Wirex One Business and Navoka, run on the same infrastructure. Learn more at wirexapp.com.

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