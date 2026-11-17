CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Vestor Capital, LLC, an independent registered investment advisor headquartered in Chicago, is pleased to announce that Joshua M. Beachler, CFP, has joined the firm as a Wealth Management Advisor.

Beachler brings approximately ten years of wealth management experience to Vestor Capital. His work centers on comprehensive financial planning for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, including retirement, tax, trust, estate and succession planning. He works closely with clients' attorneys, CPAs and estate planning professionals to address complex, multigenerational needs.

Before joining Vestor Capital, Beachler served as a Wealth Advisor at Goldstone Financial Group. He previously spent nearly six years as a Wealth Advisor and Family Office Consultant at Clearwater Capital Partners, and began his career at Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management.

Beachler holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance, summa cum laude, from Taylor University, and lives in downtown Chicago.

"Josh combines deep planning expertise with a genuine commitment to the families he serves," said Pete Mullins, Partner & Wealth Management Advisor, Vestor Capital. "His experience with complex, multigenerational wealth fits naturally with the personal, high-touch service our clients expect, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."

"I am excited to join a firm that puts client relationships first," said Beachler. "Vestor Capital's independence and depth of resources allow me to deliver thoughtful, comprehensive advice, and I look forward to helping clients and their families pursue what matters most to them."

About Vestor Capital

Vestor Capital, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor headquartered at 10 South Riverside Plaza in Chicago, with an additional office in Lake Forest. The firm manages over $2 billion in assets for more than 1,000 clients, providing personalized wealth management and financial planning to individuals, families and businesses. Vestor Capital is a partner firm of Focus Financial Partners. For more information, visit www.vestorcapital.com.

Media Contact: Samantha H. Dubuque, Chief Operating Officer, Vestor Capital, LLC · 312.641.2400 · sdubuque@vestorcapital.com

SOURCE: Vestor Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/joshua-m.-beachler-cfpr-joins-vestor-capital-as-wealth-management-ad-1252407