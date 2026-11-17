Radonova Ltd establishes a local presence in Mississauga, ON, making radon detector distribution and returns convenient for customers while supporting the company's continued growth in Canada.

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Radonova Ltd has established a local presence in Mississauga, Ontario, giving Canadian customers a local address for receiving and returning radon detectors. Established ahead of the upcoming radon measurement season, the location will make the testing process more convenient for customers across Canada.

Canada has been an important market for Radonova Ltd for several years, particularly for long-term radon testing. With the new Mississauga location, detector distribution and returns can now be handled within the country rather than relying entirely on operations outside Canada. These services will form the foundation of the new operation, with additional services planned as Radonova Ltd expands its Canadian presence.

The expansion comes as more Canadians recognize the importance of testing their homes, schools, and workplaces for radon. This naturally occurring radioactive gas can accumulate indoors without any noticeable signs, making testing the only reliable way to determine exposure levels. Growing public awareness, supported by national legislation, has encouraged more homeowners and organizations to take action.

Dr. Aaron Goodarzi, Scientific Director of the Evict Radon National Study and a professor at the University of Calgary, has observed this increased interest in radon measurement.

"Awareness of radon in Canadian homes has increased significantly in recent years. Since the 2024 national survey was released, we have seen interest in conducting radon measurements nearly double, which is a very positive development that we hope to build on," says Dr. Goodarzi.

As more Canadians seek information about areas with the highest radon risk in Canada, understanding potential exposure and the importance of testing remains an important part of public awareness efforts.

For Radonova Ltd, the Mississauga operation represents another step in building closer relationships with Canadian customers. Benjamin Portin, Vice President of North America at Radonova Ltd, commented on the significance of the expansion: "This is an important step in our long-term commitment to North America. By being closer to our customers, we can provide an even better customer experience while creating a solid platform for continued growth in the Canadian market," says Portin.

Alongside its commercial operations, Radonova Ltd has maintained a longstanding, research ethics-board approved working relationship with Canadian researchers including those involved in theEvict Radon National Study. The company has collaborated with Dr. Goodarzi and other scientists for several years, contributing its experience in radon measurement to research and public awareness efforts.

"Radonova has proven to be a reliable and knowledgeable partner in research carried out by our team and others that has made a positive contribution to increasing radon awareness in Canada. I respect Radonova's 40 years of experience in radon measurement technology, and our team have found that their knowledge, expertise, international reach, and willingness to meet the often complex needs of researchers sets Radonova apart from many other organizations in the field," says Dr. Goodarzi.

With its new Mississauga operation, Radonova Ltd continues to strengthen its presence in Canada while building on its established relationships with customers and researchers. The expansion marks another step in the company's long-term commitment to the Canadian market.

About Radonova Ltd

Radonova Ltd is an international radon measurement company with approximately 40 years of experience in radon measurement technology. The company provides radon detectors and measurement services to homeowners, businesses, organizations, and research institutions. Radonova Ltd supports radon testing and research efforts in Canada and other international markets.



Email: benjamin.portin@radonova.com

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