Journalists and creators invited to cover the pet industry's premier event, a reimagined Pet Summit, and a new partnership bringing shelter pets' stories to the national stage.

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / The American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) today announced that media registration is open for Global Pet Expo 2027, the pet industry's premier annual gathering. The show takes place March 17--19, 2027, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, and qualified members of the media can register for press credentials at https://globalpetexpo.org/media/registration.

Global Pet Expo brings together nearly 20,000 pet professionals from around the world for three days of product discovery, business development, networking and learning. With more than 1,200 exhibitors, 3,500 booths and over 1,000 new product launches annually, the show gives media an unmatched first look at the products, trends and ideas shaping the future of pet care.

Credentialed media will have access to:

Show Floor: Three days of exhibits from more than 1,200 companies across 3,500 booths, from established brands to first-time exhibitors.

Three days of exhibits from more than 1,200 companies across 3,500 booths, from established brands to first-time exhibitors. New Product Launches: A first look at more than 1,000 products debuting at the show -- a ready source of trend stories and gift guide picks.

A first look at more than 1,000 products debuting at the show -- a ready source of trend stories and gift guide picks. Education: Sessions featuring industry leaders and experts on the trends, data and market shifts driving the pet business.

Sessions featuring industry leaders and experts on the trends, data and market shifts driving the pet business. Shelter Pet Ambassadors: The stories of select shelter pets featured through APPA's yearlong storytelling partnership with Stronger Shot, with featured pets serving as ambassadors for Global Pet Expo 2027 and The Pet Summit.

The stories of select shelter pets featured through APPA's yearlong storytelling partnership with Stronger Shot, with featured pets serving as ambassadors for Global Pet Expo 2027 and The Pet Summit. Exclusive, Media-Only Events: Credentialed media attending Global Pet Expo will get a firsthand look at the latest industry insights during APPA's annual "State of the Industry" news conference, plus go deeper on media tours led by APPA leadership.

"Global Pet Expo is where the pet industry shows the world what's next, and there's no better place for media to see it firsthand," said Pete Scott, president and CEO of APPA. "In 2027, reporters and creators will find more than new products on the show floor. They'll find the stories behind them, from the relationships taking shape at The Pet Summit to the shelter pets reminding all of us why this work matters."

Registration Information

To register for media credentials, visit: https://globalpetexpo.org/media/registration. To learn more about Global Pet Expo, visit www.globalpetexpo.org/attend.

To schedule interviews with APPA leadership, Stronger Shot or exhibiting companies, contact Cori Stoutenberg at cstoutenberg@americanpetproducts.org or 203-532-3647.

?ABOUT GLOBAL PET EXPO

Global Pet Expo, the pet industry's premier event, is presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). The show features more than 1,000 exhibitors, 3,500 booths, and over 3,000 new product launches annually, gathering nearly 20,000 pet professionals from around the world. Global Pet Expo is open to independent retailers, distributors, mass-market buyers, media, influencers and other qualified professionals. For more information, visit GlobalPetExpo.org and follow Global Pet Expo on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube and TikTok.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is a membership organization for the pet industry focused on business, relationships and innovation through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. APPA's mission is to build a connected and informed community with a genuine passion for all things pet. As the leading pet trade association, APPA advances and unites the pet industry through key initiatives that gather, inform and connect APPA members, industry leaders and the pet community to advance innovation and enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them. Through the APPA Gives Back program, APPA is proud to support organizations that benefit humans and pets: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets, the Pet Giving Network, the Pet Advocacy Network and Pets in the Classroom. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow APPA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

ABOUT PET INDUSTRY DISTRIBUTORS ASSOCIATION

Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) is the premier trade association representing the interests of pet product distributors since 1968. The mission of PIDA is to enhance the well-being of the wholesaler-distributor, to promote partnerships with their suppliers and customers and to work cooperatively with other organizations in fostering the human-companion animal bond. PIDA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following initiatives: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI),Pet Advocacy Network and Pet Care Trust and Pets in the Classroom. Visit PIDA.org for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT STRONGER SHOT

Stronger Shot provides professional photos and videos for shelter pets, helping showcase their true personalities beyond the kennel. By replacing rushed intake photos with images that capture who pets really are, Stronger Shot helps more pets get noticed, connect with adopters and find loving homes. Visit StrongerShot.com for more information, follow Stronger Shot on Instagram and Facebook, and Adam Goldberg on LinkedIn.

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Media Contact:

Cori Stoutenberg

cstoutenberg@americanpetproducts.org

203-532-3647

Editor's note: download an image here.

SOURCE: The American Pet Products Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-registration-now-open-for-global-pet-expo-2027-1252596