There is a group of about 40 companies that are actively producing silicon PV components in the United States, from polysilicon to modules, each with a different growth model out to 2030. While the landscape remains somewhat fragmented, there are signs that a consolidated production-led approach could emerge in the coming years, particularly if the sector can unite on a technology roadmap and the need for a domestic materials-based supply chain. The starting point to understand the US solar PV manufacturing landscape is the capital expenditure (capex) committed by the different companies active ...

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