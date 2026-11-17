The engine finds savings other tools miss, checks what is safe, makes the change within the customer's rules, and verifies it on the bill





SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidity launched the AI Action Engine at Microsoft Ignite today. The engine uses AI agents to move cloud savings from recommendation to the bill and is behind every Lucidity savings module.

FinOps tools surface savings, but delivery waits on engineers, so most recommendations sit in the backlog. The AI Action Engine closes that gap in three steps.

Find deeper: AI agents read how the cloud is really used, not just what it bills, and find about 2x more savings than generic FinOps tools.

AI agents read how the cloud is really used, not just what it bills, and find about 2x more savings than generic FinOps tools. Decide confidently: AI agents then add context and evidence to each opportunity, and only the changes that are safe for the workload are surfaced.

AI agents then add context and evidence to each opportunity, and only the changes that are safe for the workload are surfaced. Act safely: AI agents make the change with the customer's approval, or on their own for actions the customer chooses. Every change is monitored, verified, logged and reversible.



Each opportunity arrives with context: whether a resource is in production, which sizing rules apply and whether a fix has already been made. Engineers no longer have to investigate each recommendation one by one.

Customers stay in control through approvals, change windows and policies per account, environment or team. Live disk changes run with zero downtime. Lucidity is SOC 2 Type II certified and never reads application data.

"Enterprises don't need another tool to report on cloud waste. They need it gone. Our AI Action Engine does exactly that: finding waste across the cloud and fixing it autonomously, with hyper-customizable guardrails," said Nitin Bhadauria, co-founder of Lucidity.

"Disk operations used to take up our SRE team's time. With Lucidity, that involvement is removed from disk operations, and it has also helped our storage efficiency go from about 60% to nearly 90%," said Karunakar Bojjireddy, Head of SaaS Operations at Commvault.

At Commvault, Lucidity manages more than 3 PB across 3,500+ VMs and 11,000+ disks on Azure. Commvault has seen about 40% lower cloud storage cost and more than $2 million in Azure savings to date, with no downtime on its backup servers.

Lucidity customers see up to 40% cloud cost reduction, and the company has identified more than $500M in savings. Enterprises including World Market, Klöckner and Kemper use Lucidity to improve storage utilization and reduce cloud spend.

Ignite attendees can meet the Lucidity team at booth #5338 in San Francisco, November 17 to 19. Learn more at lucidity.cloud.

About Lucidity

Lucidity builds AI-powered tools that deliver cloud savings. Founded in 2021, it started with cloud storage and now works across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud for 100+ enterprises. Lucidity is backed by $32M from investors including Alpha Wave Global, WestBridge Capital and Beenext.

Media contact

Akhil Kintali, Product Marketing Lead, Lucidity

akhil.kintali@lucidity.cloud

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2392025-c4d3-4aa3-a025-c9af3c60f2ad