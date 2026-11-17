Partnerships and Sponsorship Agreements Support Launch of Ajman Media Forum "THE SIGNAL 2026"

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ajman Media Forum "THE SIGNAL 2026", organised by Ajman Government Media Office, will see broad participation from government entities and research institutions sponsoring its inaugural edition, taking place on 18 and 19 November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre.

Held under the theme "Who Owns the Signal?", the Forum will bring together media leaders, decision-makers, experts, researchers, and representatives of media and technology institutions.

The Forum has secured strategic partnerships and sponsorship agreements for the event and a range of specialised sessions, reflecting integrated efforts to support the Forum, enrich its content, and strengthen its media and knowledge presence.

As part of these strategic partnerships, the National Media Authority and Ajman Government Media Office signed an agreement under which the Authority will serve as the Forum's "National Strategic Partner". The partnership aims to coordinate media and institutional efforts, enhance media and knowledge content, and expand coverage of the Forum's activities nationally and internationally.

The partnership includes cooperation in promoting the Forum through media channels and platforms and coordinating television and media coverage. It also includes contributing to the development of the opening session's content and participation in consultations concerning keynote speakers, guests and experts, supporting content quality and enriching professional and intellectual discussions.

In support of the creative economy, Ajman Government Media Office and the Ajman Department of Economic Development signed a partnership agreement under which the Department will participate as the "Creative Economy Development Partner". The partnership aims to support Emirati creative media companies, enhance the competitiveness of the business environment, and promote investment opportunities and innovative economic services in the emirate, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

The partnership includes sponsoring a pavilion dedicated to Emirati creative media companies, where they will showcase their services, work and innovative solutions, expand their professional and business networks, and explore cooperation and investment opportunities. The Department will also participate in the "Ajman 2030" Pavilion to introduce the emirate's economic strengths, investment opportunities, business enablers, and available digital services.

In logistics, Ajman Transport and Ajman Government Media Office signed a sponsorship and cooperation agreement designating the Authority as the Forum's "Official Transport Partner". Under the agreement, the Authority will provide transport services for dignitaries, speakers and guests and facilitate their transportation across the emirate. It will also support the Forum's promotional campaign by providing advertising space on taxis and public buses in Ajman.

Regarding session sponsorship, the Ajman Executive Council will sponsor "Who Shapes Young People's Awareness?", while the New Media Academy will sponsor "Content Creators: When Influence Becomes a Profession". TRENDS Research & Advisory will participate in sponsoring "Government in the Age of Algorithms".

Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), the Federal Youth Authority and Youth Councils will also sponsor the youth debates held as part of the Forum and the session "Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence".

The German platform Statista, which specialises in market and consumer data, will participate by sponsoring a roundtable at the Forum, adding a valuable research dimension to discussions on transformations in the media landscape and audience trends.

These partnerships and sponsorships reflect the diversity of entities participating in the Forum and the complementary roles of government, media and research institutions in supporting dialogue on the future of media, content creation, artificial intelligence and digital technologies. They also provide opportunities for engagement, expertise exchange, and the presentation of specialised initiatives and experiences.

The Ajman Media Forum "THE SIGNAL 2026" serves as a platform that brings together media leaders, decision-makers, experts and specialists, with 68 speakers from 17 countries participating to discuss rapid transformations in the media landscape, explore the future of the media sector, and examine the opportunities and challenges arising from technological advances and changing patterns of content production and consumption.

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