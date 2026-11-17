Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - MedCognetics, Inc., a company focusing on medical imaging AI, today announced that Innovative Health & Wellness has selected the company's AI technology to support breast imaging across its network of outpatient imaging centers. The implementation reflects a growing commitment among leading imaging providers to combine physician expertise with advanced AI to strengthen diagnostic confidence, improve workflow efficiency, and help identify breast cancers as early as possible.

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Key Takeaways:

Innovative Health & Wellness is bringing AI-assisted breast imaging to its Texas and national network. The outpatient imaging provider selected MedCognetics' AI to support its breast imaging program.

The AI gives radiologists additional information during image review. It fits into existing radiology workflows and is designed to help physicians identify subtle findings, strengthen diagnostic confidence, and support earlier detection.

MedCognetics' AI has supported breast screening in the field. A mobile screening program in India with Health Within Reach Foundation screened more than 6,500 women, approximately 90% of whom had never had a mammogram. The program identified 600-plus abnormal findings and helped connect 40+ patients with proven breast cancer to treatment.

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About Innovative Health & Wellness

Innovative Health & Wellness is a comprehensive diagnostic imaging provider serving patients and referring physicians across Texas and nationwide. The organization offers advanced imaging services including MRI, 3D mammography, CT, digital X-ray, ultrasound and DEXA, supported by board-certified radiologists and experienced technologists. Innovative Health & Wellness combines advanced imaging technology, including AI-assisted tools, with a patient-centered approach focused on accuracy, efficiency, comfort and clear communication. The organization accepts most major commercial insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid. For more information, visit our website https://innovativehealth-wellness.com.

About MedCognetics, Inc.

MedCognetics provides an Intelligent Women's Health platform that integrates into radiology workflow. In addition, the AI algorithms are trained on a diverse global patient dataset to mitigate data bias. The future of AI in healthcare is unbiased services and MedCognetics is at the forefront of creating a more predictable medical outcome and ultimately saving lives. Founded in 2020, the company is based in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.medcognetics.com.

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Source: MedCognetics

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