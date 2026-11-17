Greenbrae, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Waterhouse Brands, LLC, a life sciences brand reputation agency, today announced the appointment of Tom Haan as Chief Brand Strategist and announced the integration of his firm, 22 Fillmore, into Waterhouse. The combination deepens Waterhouse's expertise in corporate positioning, brand identity design and digital development. Haan assumes the Chief Brand Strategist role from Founder and CEO Kim Kraemer, who has held both positions since founding Waterhouse in 2017.

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Key Takeaways:

Waterhouse Brands appoints Tom Haan as Chief Brand Strategist and integrates his firm, 22 Fillmore, into the agency.

Haan assumes the Chief Brand Strategist role from Founder and CEO Kim Kraemer, adding senior leadership as Waterhouse enters its tenth year.

The integration expands Waterhouse's capabilities in corporate positioning, brand identity design, digital development, brand strategy and integrated communications for life sciences clients navigating launches, pivots, IPOs or M&A, and commercialization.

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About Waterhouse Brands

Waterhouse Brands is an award-winning life sciences brand reputation agency integrating market positioning, branding, public relations and strategic communications.

Founded in 2017, the agency helps companies navigate pivotal moments--from emerging from stealth and preparing for an IPO to strategic transformation and commercialization.

Its proprietary ALIGN methodology connects vision, culture and image to build reputation from the inside out.

Waterhouse brings together strategic counsel, brand identity, digital experiences and communications programs to help clients differentiate their businesses, engage stakeholders and earn trust.

With teams in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, and Boston, Waterhouse serves life sciences companies advancing innovations that improve human health.

Source: Waterhouse Brands

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