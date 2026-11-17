Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SEAG.X) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) ("Seahawk" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its proposed transactions with Sunridge Gold Corp. ("SRG Gold") and Sunridge Mining Corp.("SRG Mining") (see press release dated February 23, 2026).

Following review, the Company, SRG Mining and the shareholders of SRG Gold have determined to terminate the share exchange agreement dated February 19, 2026 (the "SRGM Agreement") pursuant to which Seahawk was to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of SRGM. In connection with the termination of the acquisition of SRG Mining, SRG Mining and SRG Gold also terminated the mineral properties operating agreement pursuant to which SRG Mining was to operate, manage and develop the McNary Property, a gold exploration property located in Arizona which is 100% held by Sovereign Minerals Inc. ("US Co"), a wholly owned subsidiary of SRG Gold.

The share exchange agreement dated February 19, 2026 between Seahawk, Redline Minerals Inc., SRG Gold, US Co. and the shareholders of SRG Gold (the "SRG Agreement"), remains in place and Seahawk will continue to pursue the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of SRG Gold (the "SRG Gold Transaction"). As consideration for the shares of SRG Gold, Seahawk will continue to issue an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares ("Seahawk Shares"), representing one Seahawk Share for each common share in the capital of SRG Gold held, each at a deemed value of $0.35 per Seahawk Share.

As previously disclosed, SRG Gold, indirectly through US Co, holds four mineral properties in Arizona and New Mexico (the "SRG Gold Portfolio") as follows:

(a) MCNARY Property, a gold exploration project comprised of 31 staked mineral claims located in Arizona, USA,

(b) BOSTON-ARIZONA Property, a zinc-polymetallic exploration project comprised of 6 staked mineral claims located in Arizona, USA,

(c) LONEPINE Property, a gold-tellurium exploration project comprised of 16 staked mineral claims located in New Mexico, USA, and

(d) WINSTON Property, a gold-silver exploration project comprised of 15 staked mineral claims located in New Mexico, USA.

In addition, the Company expects to close a remaining tranche of its previously announced private placement (see press releases dated May 27, 2026 and June 25, 2026), (the "Concurrent Placement") of subscription receipts (each a "Subscription Receipt").

On June 25, 2026, an aggregate of 1,280,000 Subscription Receipts were sold at a price of $0.35 per Subscription Receipt generating aggregate gross proceeds of $448,000. As previously announced, the Company expects to raise up to $1,000,000 in the Concurrent Placement.

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder, without payment of any additional consideration and upon satisfaction of Escrow Release Conditions (defined below), to receive one unit (each a "Unit"). Each Unit will comprise on common share of the company (each a "Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.50 per Share for a period of three years following conversion of the Subscription Receipts. The Warrants will be subject to accelerated exercise provisions such that if the volume weighted average price of the Shares exceeds $1.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice of the acceleration of the Warrants' term to a period of 30 days following such notice.

As a result of the termination of the SRGM Agreement, the remaining transactions, consisting of the SRG Gold Transaction and Concurrent Placement (collectively, the "Transactions"), no longer constitute a "Fundamental Change" of Seahawk and no longer requires the approval of the shareholders of Seahawk.

The SRG Gold Transaction constitutes a "Major Acquisition" pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and requires the approval of the CSE prior to completion. In addition, as the Company was previously designed as an "inactive issuer", the Concurrent Placement also requires the approval of the CSE prior to completion.

In connection with the Transactions, the Company still intends to change its name to "Seahawk Gold Corp", which will be completed concurrently with or immediately following the completion of the SRG Gold Transaction.

On the completion of the SRG Gold Transaction, the Company will appoint Ray Strafehl, the founder of Redline Minerals Inc. and SRG Gold, as a director of the Company.

Mr. Strafehl is the current President & CEO of Redline Minerals and a Director of Rio Grande Resources. He brings more than two decades of experience across the finance and resource sectors, supported by a strong academic foundation in business, accounting, and economics. Mr. Strafehl was the original acquirer and key individual responsible for bringing the SRG Gold Portfolio into SRG Gold. His direct involvement in the acquisition and development of these projects provides him with intimate, firsthand knowledge of their history, underlying assets, and strategic potential.

He has served as a Director of Tearlach Resources Limited since 2019, serving as its President and CEO until 2022. He has also served as a Director and audit committee member of Goldex Resources Corp. since 2015 and was a Director of Nickel One Resources Inc. from 2016 to 2019. His experience includes serving as a Director and adviser in connection with the $300 million merger of Valley High Ventures Ltd. and Levon Resources Ltd. in 2011. Earlier in his career, Mr. Strafehl founded VentureBC, where he assisted more than 200 technology-driven startups. He also spent 22 years as a stock exchange trader, investment adviser, and registered commodity trading adviser, bringing extensive financial market experience and corporate advisory expertise to his role at Seahawk.

Following completion of the Transactions, Seahawk will continue to be designated as an "inactive issuer" pursuant to the policies of the CSE. Seahawk anticipates applying for the removal of the "inactive" designation in Q1 2027 once it is able to evidence it has met continued listing requirements.

The Company expects to complete the Transactions on or before December 11, 2026, which is the date the Company has set for its annual general meeting of shareholders for 2026. The Company clarifies that the record date for the annual general meeting is November 3, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Seahawk with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations regarding whether the SRG Gold Transaction will be consummated on the terms as currently contemplated or at all; whether the Concurrent Placement will be completed on the terms contemplated or at all; whether the Transactions will be approved by the CSE; whether the conditions precedent to the SRG Gold Transaction will be satisfied, the timing for completing for additional tranches of the Concurrent Placement or the SRG Gold Transaction; and whether and when the Company will be able to remove the 'inactive' designation.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Seahawk's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Seahawk believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to consummate the Transactions and/or the conditions precedent to the Transactions; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the Transactions and/or the conditions precedent to the Transactions on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transactions and/or the conditions precedent to the Transactions on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; the ability of the parties to raise sufficient capital to complete the Concurrent Placement; and the diversion of management time on the Transactions and/or the conditions precedent to the Transactions. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Seahawk, Sunridge Mining Corp. and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Seahawk has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Seahawk does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG.X), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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