- one of Britain's most celebrated coin designs recreated almost 190 years after its debut -

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Global is offering a limited allocation of Una and the Lion 2027 1oz gold bullion coins signed by Gordon Summers, Chief Engraver of The Royal Mint.



Often described as one of the world's most beautiful coins, Una and the Lion returns for only the second time in history from The Royal Mint. Available from Solomon Global, the coins are graded by the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC)1 as First Day of Issue. They will be the only pieces from the 2027 release to bear Summers' signature, adding a further point of distinction for collectors and investors.

NGC Certified 2027 Una and the Lion First Day of Issue 1oz Gold Coin MS70 - Gordon Summers Signed

The historically significant coin was originally struck in 1839 to commemorate the start of Queen Victoria's reign in 1837. It was the first UK coin to feature a reigning monarch reimagined as a fictional character, with Queen Victoria depicted as Lady Una from Edmund Spenser's 1590 epic poem The Faerie Queene. With an estimated 300-500 coins minted, it is a particularly scarce numismatic piece, with an original NGC-graded proof fetching $1.44 million at auction2. Watch the video: The story behind Una and the Lion.



The 2027 release's reverse recreates William Wyon RA's celebrated Una and the Lion design. Wyon served as Chief Engraver at The Royal Mint from 1828 to 1851. It features the young Queen Victoria in the guise of Una holding a sceptre and orb whilst guiding a lion, representing the British nation; it bears the inscription "DIRIGE DEUS GRESSUS MEOS . 1OZ 999.9 FINE GOLD" and the date in Roman numerals. The obverse features the uncrowned effigy of King Charles III by British sculptor Martin Jennings.

The Royal Mint released a 2019 proof Una and the Lion as part of its Great Engravers Collection, including 2oz silver and 2oz and 1kg gold variants, which have subsequently commanded a significant premium in secondary markets:

Coin Variant Original Price (2019) Estimated Market Value (Ungraded / Loose) High-Grade Value (NGC/PCGS) 2oz Silver Proof (£5) £180.00 (source) Up to £1,000 (source) £1,500 - £3,000 (source 1), (source 2) 2oz Gold Proof (£200) £4,370.00 (source) £25,000 - £35,000 (source) £45,000 - £55,000+ (source) 1kg Gold Proof (£1,000) £63,380.00 (source) Ungraded estimated by The Royal Mint to be worth £250,000 to £300,000 (source) No evidence of grading

* Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.



Solomon Global has seen extremely strong demand for The Royal Mint's historic coins, which have been reimagined for modern collectors. The Angel 2026 1oz Gold Coin traces its origins to the reign of King Edward IV in 1465 and is the company's best-selling release of the year so far, accounting for 25.41% of all coins sold in 2026. Solomon Global expects the latest edition of Una and the Lion - which is also CGT-exempt - to attract similar or even greater levels of interest.



"The 2027 bullion release of Una and the Lion is a significant event for coin collectors and investors. The response to the Angel coin this year demonstrates the appetite for The Royal Mint's historic designs, while Una and the Lion's rich heritage and the success of the 2019 Great Engravers Collection make the return of this 'most beautiful coin' especially exciting," said Paul Williams, managing director of Solomon Global.

"While there have been several imitation releases by Crown Dependency Mints, The Royal Mint's Una and the Lion carries a much greater historic and numismatic importance. The 2027 release also marks 190 years since Queen Victoria's accession and 150 years since she was formally proclaimed Empress of India, giving the coin added significance. We're delighted to offer Solomon Global customers this exceptional piece with the added distinction of a signature from the Mint's Chief Engraver."



For more information, please visit: https://solomon-global.com/

Solomon Global disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment or tax advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.



NOTES TO EDITORS

About Solomon Global

Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold and silver bars and coins for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling these precious metals, regardless of the investment amount. Our straightforward, personalised service supports a broad range of customers, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors and collectors, helping them understand the role gold and silver can play in protecting and preserving wealth.

Our team of experienced gold and silver consultants are always available to discuss specific products as well as the tax advantages available for people purchasing gold and silver bullion in the UK.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2026 & 2025, 'Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025' and 'Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier 2025' at the London Investor Show Awards 2025, and 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024. Solomon Global is a member of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and has been named a finalist in its SME Awards 2027, in the Service Excellence category.

Solomon Global is currently undertaking an enhanced corporate audit as part of its plans to become an unlisted public limited company (PLC). This voluntary step reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its governance and corporate infrastructure as it continues to grow.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team at:https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com

1NGC is the world's largest third-party coin grading service, offering accurate, consistent and impartial assessment of a coin's authenticity and grade

2https://www.ngccoin.com/news/article/9367/ngc-certified-una-and-the-lion-realizes-record-price/