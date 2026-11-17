Through Ongoing Partnerships with Xtreme Couture GI Foundation and Everything Lifesaving Foundation, ReadyWise Highlights the Importance of Supporting Those Who Serve

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - In recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month, ReadyWise is highlighting its ongoing partnerships with Xtreme Couture GI Foundation and Everything Lifesaving Foundation, two organizations dedicated to supporting veterans, military families, and communities in need.

While Veterans Day provides an opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifices of America's veterans, the need to support those who have served extends throughout the year. Through its continued partnerships with these organizations, ReadyWise is helping raise awareness of the people and programs making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families.

Founded by Randy Couture, the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation is dedicated to assisting combat and injured veterans and their families facing financial hardships. Through financial assistance and support programs, the foundation helps veterans navigate challenges associated with their service and transition back to civilian life. Its mission is to ensure those who have sacrificed for our country have access to the resources and support they need beyond their time in uniform.

Founded by Paul Herrera, the Everything Lifesaving Foundation brings together veterans, first responders, and public safety professionals to support communities impacted by emergencies and natural disasters. Through disaster relief efforts, search and rescue operations, emergency response, and the distribution of critical supplies, the organization helps communities navigate some of their most challenging moments. The foundation also trains veterans in drone operations and emergency management, creating opportunities to continue serving their communities while building a renewed sense of purpose beyond military service.

Both organizations share a commitment to service, resilience, and supporting people when it matters most. Their efforts reflect the many ways veterans continue to contribute to their communities, while also highlighting the importance of ensuring veterans and military families have access to support long after their service.

"Supporting veterans and military families should extend beyond Veterans Day. We are proud to continue our partnerships with organizations that are actively making a difference and finding meaningful ways to support those who have served," said Norm Ramos, Director of Marketing at ReadyWise. "Their work reflects values that are important to us at ReadyWise, including preparedness, resilience, and looking out for one another when it matters most."

At ReadyWise, preparedness is about more than having supplies on hand. It is about helping individuals, families, and communities feel more confident facing the unexpected. That commitment naturally aligns with the work of organizations supporting veterans, responding to emergencies, and helping communities become more resilient. Through these ongoing partnerships, they are proud to recognize the continued spirit of service and the importance of supporting those who have dedicated themselves to helping others.

This November, ReadyWise encourages others to recognize the veterans who have served our country, as well as the military families, nonprofit organizations, and communities that continue to stand behind them.

About ReadyWise:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a provider of long-term food and emergency supplies. From outdoor adventures to emergency preparedness, ReadyWise helps families stay ready for anything. Learn more at readywise.com.

About Xtreme Couture GI Foundation:

Founded by Randy Couture, Xtreme Couture GI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting combat and injured veterans and their families facing financial hardships and challenges as they transition to civilian life. Learn more at xcgif.org.

About Everything Lifesaving Foundation:

Everything Lifesaving Foundation is a veteran-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to disaster relief and humanitarian aid. The organization trains veterans in drone operations and emergency management, providing opportunities to support search-and-rescue efforts, respond to disasters, and continue serving communities beyond military service. Learn more at everythinglifesavingfoundation.org.





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