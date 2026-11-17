HCLTech and Cohere partner to build and deliver sovereign AI

NOIDA, India, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, and Cohere, a leading provider of sovereign AI for governments and regulated industries, today announced a partnership to build and deliver sovereign AI solutions for enterprises and governments.

With this agreement, HCLTech becomes one of Cohere's preferred global systems integrator partners in Canada and Germany, two of HCLTech's key global focus markets. Sovereignty is shaping how enterprises and governments adopt AI in both countries, and HCLTech brings a strong local presence and the capabilities to apply its advanced AI solutions, backed by its AI labs, established client base and execution strength. The two companies aim to extend the partnership worldwide.

The partnership brings together Cohere's sovereign AI platform and models, including North, its flagship agentic AI platform and HCLTech's professional services expertise and end-to-end advanced AI capabilities spanning Physical AI and Industry AI solutions.

The partnership will focus on industry-specific AI solutions that combine precise, risk-aware retrieval and reasoning with domain-adapted models. These solutions will be deployed in each customer's preferred environment to meet data residency, security and regulatory requirements. Development will begin in insurance, financial services and manufacturing, with use cases such as jurisdiction-aware claims assessment, secure analysis of sensitive financial data and faster access to technical documentation.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between the benefits of AI and control over their data. Our partnership with HCLTech will help customers tackle complex, industry-specific challenges while meeting their security, governance and data sovereignty requirements," said Phil Blunsom, Chief Technology Officer at Cohere. "By combining Cohere's sovereign AI technology with HCLTech's industry expertise and global delivery capabilities, we're making it easier for enterprises and governments to move beyond experimentation and solve real operational challenges at scale."

"As AI adoption accelerates, the ability to deploy it responsibly with built-in control, trust and sovereignty has become a strategic imperative for enterprises and governments," said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech. "Together with Cohere, we will build and deliver sovereign AI solutions that bring industry-leading AI innovation and enterprise-scale execution to clients who need AI capabilities aligned to their data, domain and operational needs, and we will embed AI across the enterprise to drive sustainable business outcomes."

"Canada has been at the forefront of AI innovation and is making sovereign AI a strategic priority," said Dave Chopra, Executive Vice President and Canada Country Head at HCLTech. "By combining Cohere's sovereignty-first AI platform with HCLTech's local presence and global delivery capabilities, we will help organizations adopt AI with confidence, reinforcing our long-standing commitment to Canada."

Both companies hold ISO 42001 certification, the international standard for AI management systems, assuring clients that responsible governance is embedded across the partnership.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 230,000 people across 60+ countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2026 totaled $14.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com .

About Cohere

Cohere, founded in 2019, is a leading provider of sovereign AI for regulated industries and governments that enables organizations to own, operate and govern their AI systems with greater control over their data, infrastructure, and deployment. Our all-in-one platform provides maximum security, privacy, and deployment flexibility across public and private clouds, on-premises environments, and fully air-gapped settings. Headquartered in Toronto, Cohere operates in San Francisco, London, New York, Berlin, Montreal, Ottawa, Singapore, Paris, Tokyo, United Arab Emirates, and Seoul, serving customers worldwide. For more information, visit cohere.com.

For further details, please contact:

HCLTech

Meredith Bucaro, Americas - meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, Europe - elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC - james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa- nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Cohere

Patrick Allen, Communications Manager, Cohere - press@cohere.com

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