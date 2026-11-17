As Americans live longer and retirement becomes more complex, a new generation of retirees is reconsidering how to create income, manage risk and preserve wealth.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Retirement planning has changed dramatically over the past several decades.

For previous generations, a relatively straightforward approach-accumulate assets, transition into retirement, maintain a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds, and withdraw a predetermined percentage each year-could provide a reasonable framework.

Today, that framework may not be enough.

Longer life expectancies, market volatility, inflation, taxes, healthcare costs and the possibility of spending 25 or 30 years or more in retirement have created a very different planning environment.

At RH Capital Advisors, the philosophy is straightforward: retirement planning should be about more than managing an investment portfolio.

It should be about coordinating the various financial decisions that can determine whether a retirement plan remains sustainable over time.

Personalized. Risk-Focused. Objective.

Retirement Is No Longer Simply an Investment Problem

During the accumulation years, the primary objective is often growth.

Retirement changes the equation.

Once a paycheck stops, the portfolio may become the source of income needed to pay for housing, healthcare, travel, lifestyle expenses and other necessities. At that point, investment returns are only one part of the equation.

The more important question becomes:

How can assets be converted into sustainable retirement income while managing the risks that could derail a retirement plan?

That distinction is particularly important for individuals entering retirement in their 60s and beyond.

A retiree is not simply investing for a future date. They are managing assets that may need to support them for the remainder of their lives.

According to the Social Security Administration, a 65-year-old today can, on average, expect to live well into their 80s, with a meaningful percentage living into their 90s or beyond. That means retirement assets may need to support a household for decades rather than years.

For many retirees, longevity itself has become a financial risk that needs to be planned for.

The Importance of Secure Retirement Income

One of the most important developments in retirement planning is the growing emphasis on income security.

A portfolio can have a substantial balance and still create an uncomfortable retirement if too much of the income depends on market performance.

Certain retirement expenses do not disappear when markets decline. Housing, food, insurance, healthcare and other essential costs continue regardless of whether the stock market is rising or falling.

That creates an important distinction between growth assets and income resources.

A comprehensive retirement strategy may incorporate multiple sources of income, including Social Security, pensions, investment portfolios, cash reserves and, when appropriate, insurance-based income solutions.

The objective is not necessarily to eliminate investment risk.

Rather, it is to determine which risks a retiree can reasonably afford to take-and which risks may be better managed through other strategies.

Sequence-of-Returns Risk: When Timing Matters

One of the most important risks facing someone entering retirement is sequence-of-returns risk.

Consider two retirees who begin retirement with identical portfolios and ultimately experience the same average long-term investment return.

If one experiences strong returns during the first several years of retirement while the other experiences significant market declines, their financial outcomes can be dramatically different.

The reason is withdrawals.

When a retiree is withdrawing money from a portfolio that has declined significantly, those withdrawals can force the investor to sell assets at depressed values. That reduces the capital available to participate in a future recovery.

This creates a fundamental difference between the accumulation and distribution phases of investing.

During accumulation, an investor may have decades to recover from a market decline and may continue adding money to the portfolio.

During retirement, the portfolio may be simultaneously experiencing market volatility and funding the client's lifestyle.

That is why retirement income planning cannot always be reduced to a simple asset-allocation decision.

The Traditional 60/40 Approach Deserves a Fresh Look

For decades, a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds has been a foundational component of retirement planning.

And for good reason: diversification can help manage risk, while bonds can provide income and reduce reliance on equities.

But the economic environment surrounding today's retirees is different from the environment many traditional retirement strategies were originally designed around.

Interest rates, inflation, bond yields, equity valuations and life expectancy have all changed over time.

The traditional stock-and-bond allocation therefore deserves to be evaluated within the context of the retiree's actual objectives rather than treated as a universal retirement solution.

The question should not simply be:

"What percentage should I have in stocks and bonds?"

A more comprehensive question may be:

"What combination of investments and income sources can efficiently address the different risks I face throughout retirement?"

That distinction is particularly important when a retiree's portfolio is expected to provide income for multiple decades.

Looking Beyond Traditional Retirement Income Strategies

Modern retirement planning can involve strategies that historically received less attention.

Depending on the client's circumstances, these may include coordinating Social Security claiming decisions, managing taxable and tax-deferred assets differently, strategically evaluating Roth conversions, maintaining liquidity reserves, incorporating guaranteed income solutions and structuring portfolios around different stages of retirement.

None of these strategies is appropriate for every investor.

The important point is that retirees today have more planning considerations-and potentially more tools-to evaluate than simply selecting a stock-and-bond allocation and applying a withdrawal rate.

At RH Capital Advisors, strategies are evaluated based on purpose, cost, risk, tax implications and suitability, rather than whether a particular solution happens to be popular.

The philosophy can be summarized simply:

Efficiency over hype.

Retirement Planning Has Become More Personal

There is no universal retirement portfolio because there is no universal retirement.

Two people who are both 65 can have dramatically different financial circumstances.

One may have a pension and substantial guaranteed income. Another may rely almost entirely on investment assets.

One may prioritize leaving a substantial estate to children. Another may place a higher priority on maximizing lifestyle spending.

One may be comfortable with significant market volatility. Another may place a much greater value on income stability and preservation of capital.

The appropriate strategy should reflect those differences.

This is why RH Capital Advisors emphasizes a personalized planning process designed around the client's objectives, risk tolerance, income needs, tax situation, estate objectives and long-term goals.

The Role of Tax and Estate Planning

Retirement income planning also cannot be separated from taxes and estate planning.

The amount a retiree withdraws from a particular account can affect their taxable income. The timing of distributions can affect future tax liability. Social Security benefits, Medicare-related costs and required distributions can also interact with a retiree's broader financial plan.

Similarly, decisions made during retirement can influence how efficiently assets ultimately transfer to a spouse, children or other beneficiaries.

This is why an integrated approach can be valuable.

Investment management should not operate in a vacuum.

Income planning, investment management, tax planning and estate planning should work together.

Experience Matters

The founder of RH Capital Advisors brings 36 years of experience in the financial services industry to the firm's planning process.

That experience has provided a long-term perspective on how markets, financial products, regulations and retirement strategies have evolved.

But experience is not simply about relying on what worked in the past.

It is about recognizing when the environment has changed-and being willing to adapt.

The retirement strategy that made sense for a client 20 years ago may not necessarily be the strategy that makes sense today.

A National Retirement Planning Firm Without the Traditional Office

RH Capital Advisors serves clients nationwide through virtual financial and retirement planning.

For clients in their 60s, 70s and beyond, virtual planning can offer an important advantage: access to specialized financial planning without geographic limitations.

Clients can meet from home, review documents electronically, communicate securely and maintain an ongoing relationship with their advisor without the need to travel to a traditional office.

Virtual planning also allows the advisor-client relationship to be more continuous.

Retirement planning is not necessarily a once-a-year conversation.

Income needs change. Markets change. Tax laws change. Family circumstances change.

A retirement plan should have the flexibility to change with them.

At RH Capital Advisors, the philosophy is straightforward:

Virtual Is Simply Better.

A Different Way to Think About Retirement

The retirement planning landscape has evolved.

Today's retirees may live longer, face more complex tax considerations, encounter greater uncertainty around markets and inflation, and need their assets to generate income for decades.

That requires more than a one-dimensional investment strategy.

It requires coordination.

It requires planning.

And it requires a willingness to evaluate alternatives to conventional approaches when appropriate.

RH Capital Advisors works primarily with pre-retirees and retirees to bring investment management, retirement income planning, tax planning and estate planning together within a comprehensive strategy.

The objective is not to chase the latest financial trend or promote a particular product.

It is to help clients make informed decisions about their money, manage the risks that matter most and build a retirement strategy designed around their individual circumstances.

For individuals entering or living in retirement, the goal should not simply be to ask:

"How much money do I have?"

A better question may be:

"How efficiently can I turn what I have into the retirement I want-while managing the risks that could prevent me from getting there?"

That is the question RH Capital Advisors seeks to help its clients answer.

Personalized. Risk-Focused. Objective.

RH Capital Advisors

Serving Clients Nationwide via Virtual Retirement Planning

Virtual Is Simply Better.

About RH Capital Advisors

Founded in 2013 by Scott Harrison, Founder and Managing Partner, RH Capital Advisors is an independent financial advisory firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate retirement with confidence. The firm specializes in personalized retirement planning, retirement income strategies, investment management, tax-efficient planning, insurance solutions, and wealth preservation. Through its nationwide virtual planning model, RH Capital Advisors provides clients with convenient access to financial guidance designed around their individual goals, priorities, and circumstances.

Media Contact

RH Capital Advisors

Scott Harrison, Founder & Managing Partner

Phone: (253) 217-4726

Email: contact@ccballc.com

Website: https://rhcallc.com/

Editor's Note / Supporting Research

The retirement environment described above is supported by several widely recognized areas of research:

Longevity: Social Security Administration actuarial data illustrates the significant number of years a person reaching age 65 may spend in retirement, reinforcing the importance of longevity planning.

Social Security Administration actuarial data illustrates the significant number of years a person reaching age 65 may spend in retirement, reinforcing the importance of longevity planning. Sequence-of-returns risk: Academic and industry research has demonstrated that the order of investment returns can materially affect retirement sustainability when withdrawals occur during periods of market decline.

Academic and industry research has demonstrated that the order of investment returns can materially affect retirement sustainability when withdrawals occur during periods of market decline. Retirement income: Research from organizations such as Morningstar and the Employee Benefit Research Institute has increasingly examined retirement-income sustainability, withdrawal strategies and the challenges faced by households transitioning from accumulation to decumulation.

Research from organizations such as Morningstar and the Employee Benefit Research Institute has increasingly examined retirement-income sustainability, withdrawal strategies and the challenges faced by households transitioning from accumulation to decumulation. Changing role of bonds: The historically important role of bonds in diversified portfolios remains relevant, but the income and diversification characteristics of fixed income can vary considerably depending on interest-rate and inflation environments.

This article is intended for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute individualized investment, tax or legal advice. Retirement strategies should be evaluated based on an individual's circumstances, objectives, risk tolerance and financial situation.

SOURCE: RH Capital Advisors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rethinking-retirement-why-the-traditional-approach-may-no-longer-be-1252636