New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - The Andrew Garson Scholarship, a one-time award founded by marketing executive Andrew Garson, is now accepting applications from undergraduate students pursuing careers in digital marketing, communications, business, and related fields. The scholarship is open to students across the United States and is not bound to any specific city or state, reflecting its national scope and commitment to supporting emerging talent in modern marketing and brand strategy.





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Andrew Garson, who has spent more than two decades at the center of marketing, communications, and brand strategy, established the scholarship to give back to the community by supporting ambitious students who share his passion for building great brands. The initiative invites applicants to demonstrate creative thinking, industry knowledge, and a genuine enthusiasm for connecting brands with people through an original essay.

Eligibility criteria require applicants to be enrolled or accepted in an accredited college or university program, studying digital marketing, communications, business, or a related field. Candidates must maintain good academic standing with a solid grade point average, demonstrate clear career goals in modern marketing or brand strategy, and submit a thoughtful, original essay by the final deadline.

The essay prompt challenges students to describe a digital marketing campaign that inspired them and explain how they would apply its key strategy to a modern brand launch. A strong response should showcase creative thinking, clear industry knowledge, and a genuine passion for connecting brands with people. The application deadline is June 15, 2027, and the winner will be announced on July 15, 2027.

Andrew Garson's career began after graduating from the University of Rhode Island, leading to roles at major creative agencies in Los Angeles and New York. He founded Albany CT Creative in 2018 and was recognized by PRWeek Magazine on its prestigious Forty Under Forty list that same year. Through this scholarship, Andrew Garson aims to support the next generation of marketing professionals.

For more information about eligibility, application requirements, and the essay prompt, visit the scholarship website at https://andrewgarsonscholarship.com/.

About the Andrew Garson Scholarship

The Andrew Garson Scholarship was founded by marketing executive Andrew Garson to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in digital marketing, communications, business, and related fields. The one-time award recognizes students who demonstrate creative thinking, industry knowledge, and a passion for brand strategy. The scholarship reflects Andrew Garson's commitment to giving back to the community and fostering the next generation of marketing leaders.

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