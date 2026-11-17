Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - The Broadway Company, a real estate investment, development, and property management firm focused on creating and preserving quality housing throughout the Northeast United States, today unveiled its partnership with Esusu, a leading fintech company with a program that allows residents to build credit.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Millions of Americans, especially younger ones, have limited or no credit history, making it more difficult to qualify for affordable financing, education, housing, and other financial opportunities.

Eligible residents throughout The Broadway Company's portfolio will be provided with the opportunity to help build their credit history through on-time rent payments

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ABOUT THE BROADWAY COMPANY

The Broadway Company is a privately owned real estate investment, development, and property management firm focused on acquiring, developing, redeveloping, and preserving quality housing throughout the Northeast. Through long-term ownership, thoughtful redevelopment, and resident-focused management, The Broadway Company is committed to creating thriving communities while expanding access to quality housing and improving the lives of the people who call its communities home. For more information, please go to tbcre.com.

ABOUT ESUSU

Esusu is an eight-year-old financial technology platform that partners with housing providers to help improve resident financial wellness through positive rent reporting, credit-building tools, financial education, coaching, and resident-focused technology solutions. By reporting eligible on-time rent payments and providing access to financial wellness resources, Esusu is designed to help residents build stronger financial futures while supporting property performance and long-term community stability. For more information, please go to esusurent.com.

Source: The Broadway Company

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324494