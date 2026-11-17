Third line after "Conference Call" heading of release dated November 11, 2026, should read: Time: 10:00am Eastern Time.
The updated release reads:
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS CALL AND WEBCAST
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, November 17, after market closes. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.
Earnings Release
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Time: After Market Closes
Conference Call
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Time: 10:00am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations
To participate, please dial in
1-833-461-5787 (US, Toll Free)
+44-808-196-8935 (UK, Toll Free)
1-585-542-9983 (International, Toll)
Meeting ID: 549 815 211
Webcast Recording Playback (click here)
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261111129421/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716