Third line after "Conference Call" heading of release dated November 11, 2026, should read: Time: 10:00am Eastern Time.

The updated release reads:

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS CALL AND WEBCAST

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, November 17, after market closes. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.

Earnings Release

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: After Market Closes

Conference Call

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 10:00am Eastern Time

Executives

Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in

1-833-461-5787 (US, Toll Free)

+44-808-196-8935 (UK, Toll Free)

1-585-542-9983 (International, Toll)

Meeting ID: 549 815 211

Webcast Recording Playback (click here)

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261111129421/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716