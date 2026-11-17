Celebrating five years of impact, nonprofit aims to reach milestone of serving 100,000 children by the end of 2026

NATICK, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Cocotree Kids , a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to providing new underwear to children in need, has launched its 2026 Season of Giving Campaign, with a goal of raising $90,000 to provide 9,000 children across Massachusetts with a week's worth of new underwear. The campaign comes as the organization celebrates its fifth anniversary and works toward a major milestone of serving 100,000 children by the end of the year. For more information and to make a donation, click here .

Founded in 2021 by Catherine Maloy, Cocotree Kids is the only nonprofit in Massachusetts dedicated exclusively to addressing underwear insecurity among underserved children. In just five years, the organization has distributed more than 638,000 pairs of new underwear to over 91,000 children across all 14 Massachusetts counties. With the support of donors, businesses and community partners, Cocotree Kids hopes to reach thousands more children during the holiday season.

"Every child deserves the dignity, comfort and confidence that comes with having clean, properly fitting underwear, yet thousands of children across Massachusetts go without this basic necessity," said Catherine Maloy, Founder and Executive Director of Cocotree Kids. "As we celebrate five years of impact, our Season of Giving Campaign is an opportunity for our community to come together and help us reach 100,000 children served. A donation of just $10 can provide one child with a week's worth of new underwear. It's a small gift that can make an enormous difference in a child's life."

Unlike other clothing items, underwear must be purchased new, making it one of the least donated yet most urgently needed essentials for children experiencing poverty, homelessness and other hardships. For families struggling to afford food, housing and other necessities, purchasing new underwear can be an additional financial burden. Cocotree Kids works to fill this critical gap by partnering with schools, homeless and domestic violence shelters, foster care agencies, hospitals, clinics and community organizations throughout Massachusetts.

The impact extends far beyond providing clothing. New underwear helps children feel comfortable and confident at school, supports their personal hygiene and provides a sense of dignity during difficult circumstances.

Laurel Schnitman, Cocotree Kids Board Member and Child Life Specialist at Mass General Brigham, shared the importance of this basic necessity during the organization's recent fifth anniversary celebration. "Children who come in through the Emergency Room only have diapers or maternity underwear as options when being discharged, so having new underwear available for them helps restore their dignity in a very vulnerable situation," Schnitman said.

Katie O'Leary, Director of Homelessness Prevention at Wellspring House, also emphasized the importance of Cocotree Kids' support for families facing financial hardship. "Cocotree Kids makes such a meaningful difference. We really do see it as more impactful than just the underwear in so many different ways: financially, trust-wise, relationship building-wise. It's been the key to getting people to open the door for us and for them to continue to grow and trust our relationship."

Through the Season of Giving Campaign, Cocotree Kids is encouraging individuals, families, businesses and community organizations to make a difference this holiday season. Every $10 donated provides one child with a week's worth of new underwear, helping the organization reach its $90,000 fundraising goal and support 9,000 additional children.

Supporters can participate by making individual donations, organizing workplace or community fundraisers, sharing the campaign with friends and family, or encouraging their employers to match charitable contributions.

The campaign builds on the momentum of Cocotree Kids' inaugural Rise & Shine Breakfast, held September 25 at The Lenox Hotel in Boston. The event brought together 100 supporters, community partners, volunteers and business leaders to celebrate the nonprofit's fifth anniversary and recognize the impact of providing children with this often-overlooked basic necessity.

"What started five years ago with a simple idea - that every child deserves access to clean, new underwear - has grown into a statewide movement of compassion and generosity," added Maloy. "We are bringing joy. We are bringing dignity. We are bringing confidence. And most importantly, we are reminding children throughout Massachusetts that their community sees them, cares about them and believes they deserve the same basic necessities as every other child."

Help Cocotree Kids Reach 100,000 Children by December 31

With more than 91,000 children served to date, Cocotree Kids is calling on the Massachusetts community to help close the gap and reach its goal of serving 100,000 children by December 31, 2026. To support the Season of Giving Campaign, visit https://givebutter.com/cocotreekids2026 . Every contribution, large or small, helps provide children with the dignity, comfort and confidence they deserve.

About Cocotree Kids

Cocotree Kids is a Natick, Massachusetts-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing new underwear to underserved children throughout Massachusetts. Founded in 2021 by Catherine Maloy, Cocotree Kids is the only nonprofit in the Commonwealth focused exclusively on addressing underwear insecurity. Through partnerships with schools, homeless and domestic violence shelters, foster care agencies, hospitals, clinics and community organizations, Cocotree Kids has distributed more than 638,000 pairs of new underwear to over 91,000 children across all 14 Massachusetts counties. To learn more, visit www.cocotreekids.org .

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Cocotree Kids, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cocotree-kids-launches-season-of-giving-campaign-to-raise-90-000-1250824