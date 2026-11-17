Green Street Appoints Kevin Marcus as Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Stuek Jr. transitions to Executive Chair and member of the Board of Directors as the company enters its next phase of growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, a premier provider of independent data, research, analytics, news and advisory services for the global real assets industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Marcus as Chief Executive Officer. Marcus succeeds Jeff Stuek Jr., who has served as CEO for the past seven years and will become Executive Chair and member of the Board of Directors. Marcus will be based in the company's New York City office.

The transition marks the next step in Green Street's continued growth journey. During Stuek's tenure, Green Street expanded into private markets and assets, added exclusive journalism, entered new geographies and sectors, launched an infrastructure offering and made its data available directly within clients' AI tools and workflows. Marcus will build on this foundation, introducing new ways of working to amplify the company's strengths and accelerate its growth.

"Leading Green Street for the past seven years has been a true privilege," said Stuek. "Together with our talented team, we have expanded our business and brand while maintaining the high standards our clients depend on."

Marcus brings three decades of experience building and scaling data, analytics and fintech businesses. He most recently served as Partner, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Head of Strategic Operations at WestCap, where he was a member of the firm's Management and Investment Committees. Previously, he co-founded Ipreo, a global provider of data, analytics and workflow solutions serving investment banks, asset managers and private markets investors, and served as its President and Chief Operating Officer through its sale to IHS Markit in 2018.

"Green Street has achieved remarkable growth and global expansion, strengthening a trusted brand and building an exceptional team," said Marcus. "Real assets represent one of the world's largest asset classes, and demand for independent, high-quality data and insight has never been greater. We will continue to invest in our people and our platform and deepen integrations into our clients' workflows, in order to deliver even more value to our clients."

"The Board thanks Jeff for his many contributions as CEO and welcomes his continued leadership and partnership as Executive Chair," said Todd Crockett, Managing Director at TA Associates and a member of the Green Street Board of Directors. "Kevin has a track record of building and scaling category-leading data businesses serving many of the same institutions Green Street serves today. We believe he is the right leader to accelerate Green Street's growth and build on its position as a premier provider of independent data, research, analytics, news and advisory services for the global real assets industry."

About Green Street

Green Street is a leading global provider of actionable commercial real assets research, news, data, analytics and advisory services. For more than 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real assets markets, helping investors, banks, lenders and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights and predictive analytics. Today, Green Street's integrated platform serves more than 4,000 companies across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Media Contact

media@greenstreet.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-street-appoints-kevin-marcus-as-chief-executive-officer-302942485.html