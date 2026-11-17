Network Attached Storage Market: USD 101.24 Bn by 2031 with On-premises Holding 66.53% of the Market Share, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence has published a report on the network attached storage (NAS) market, providing a comprehensive assessment of market dynamics, technology trends, competitive landscape, and future opportunities. According to the study, the network attached storage market is estimated to grow from USD 46.32 billion in 2026 to reach USD 101.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.93% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The study highlights how increasing volumes of unstructured data, rising adoption of artificial intelligence workloads, expanding hybrid work environments, and growing demand for scalable enterprise storage infrastructure are accelerating the adoption of NAS solutions across IT and telecommunications, healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, and other industries.

According to industry analysis, the growing adoption of generative AI and machine learning applications is increasing demand for high-performance storage systems capable of supporting parallel file access and large-scale data processing. Enterprises are increasingly adopting scale-out architectures to accommodate expanding storage requirements while maintaining performance and operational flexibility. At the same time, hybrid deployment models are gaining traction as organizations balance on-premise storage requirements with cloud-based capacity expansion, data sovereignty, and cost optimization.

Network Attached Storage Market Trends Driving Enterprise Storage Adoption

Growing Unstructured Data Volumes Accelerate NAS Infrastructure Investments

According to industry analysis, the rapid expansion of unstructured enterprise data is increasing demand for scalable file-based storage infrastructure. Video surveillance, IoT applications, collaborative platforms, and digital content generation are contributing to higher storage requirements across organizations. Enterprises are increasingly adopting scale-out NAS systems that allow additional storage nodes to be integrated without disrupting existing operations. These capabilities are supporting applications across data analytics, enterprise collaboration, digital archiving, and large-scale content management while strengthening the network attached storage market outlook.

AI and Machine Learning Workloads Increase Demand for Scale-Out Storage

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is creating demand for high-throughput storage systems capable of supporting intensive data access requirements. AI training environments require consistent parallel file access to manage large datasets, model checkpoints, and GPU-intensive processing workflows. Scale-out NAS platforms are gaining importance because they distribute storage capacity and performance across multiple nodes, helping organizations manage increasingly complex computing environments. These developments are encouraging enterprise investments in NVMe-based storage, high-performance file systems, and advanced data management technologies.

Hybrid Deployment Models Strengthen Enterprise Storage Flexibility

Organizations are increasingly adopting hybrid NAS deployment models to balance local storage performance with cloud-based scalability. On-premise systems continue to support latency-sensitive applications, regulatory compliance, and sensitive enterprise information, while cloud integration enables organizations to manage less frequently accessed data more efficiently. Automated data tiering and unified storage management are further improving infrastructure flexibility. These developments are creating opportunities for NAS providers offering integrated hardware, software, and cloud storage capabilities.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The growing complexity of enterprise data environments is increasing the importance of scalable and performance-oriented storage infrastructure. Organizations evaluating opportunities in the network attached storage market need to understand how artificial intelligence workloads, hybrid deployment strategies, and evolving data governance requirements are influencing technology investments. Mordor Intelligence combines extensive primary research with rigorous secondary analysis to provide balanced, evidence-based insights that support informed business decisions across the global technology industry."

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/network-attached-storage-nas-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Geographic Analysis of the Network Attached Storage Market

North America continues to lead the network attached storage market, accounting for 39.66% of revenue in 2025. The region benefits from established enterprise technology infrastructure, substantial data center investments, and widespread adoption of advanced storage solutions across financial services, healthcare, and information technology. Increasing demand for secure data management, regulatory compliance, and high-performance enterprise storage is supporting continued investments in NAS infrastructure across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the network attached storage market, with a CAGR of 17.91% through 2031. Expanding data center infrastructure, increasing digital transformation investments, and growing adoption of 5G and artificial intelligence technologies are supporting regional demand. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are creating opportunities for NAS providers as enterprises and public-sector organizations invest in scalable storage infrastructure to support expanding digital ecosystems.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Explosion of Unstructured Data

4.2.2 Remote and Hybrid-Work Data Surge

4.2.3 Data-Center Virtualization and Software-Defined NAS

4.2.4 AI/ML Training Workloads Need Parallel File Access

4.2.5 5G Edge Build-Out Boosts On-Prem NAS

4.2.6 Tariff-Driven Reshoring of NAS Production

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cloud-Storage Substitution

4.3.2 Performance Bottlenecks at Petabyte Scale

4.3.3 Rising Cyber-Insurance Premiums for On-Prem File Systems

4.3.4 Power-Density Caps in Urban Data Centers

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Scale-Up

5.1.2 Scale-Out

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 IT and Telecom

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Retail and E-Commerce

5.2.5 Media and Entertainment

5.2.6 Government and Public Sector

5.2.7 Education and Manufacturing

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 On-Premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 By Product Tier

5.4.1 High-End / Enterprise

5.4.2 Mid-Market

5.4.3 Low-End / SOHO

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.2 NetApp Inc.

6.4.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

6.4.4 Synology Inc.

6.4.5 Western Digital Corp.

6.4.6 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

6.4.7 QNAP Systems Inc.

6.4.8 IBM Corp.

6.4.9 Hitachi Vantara LLC

6.4.10 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.4.12 and more

Explore more insights on network attached storage competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/network-attached-storage-nas-market/companies

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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About Mordor Intelligence

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